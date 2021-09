A few months ago, we compared the third-generation 2021 Ford F-150 Raptor with its first direct competitor ever, the 2021 Ram 1500 TRX. But there was a major flaw with our comparison; we hadn't driven either truck. Whereas last time we were only able to analyze these two vehicles on paper, we've now had the opportunity to drive both in a relatively short timeframe. After driving the TRX first, we dubbed it the most fun we've had in any vehicle this year. That's tip-top praise, but can the all-new Raptor come along and change our minds?