West Burlington, IA

West Burlington's Dennis LaVeine runs a sanitation service by day, drives race cars by night

Hawk Eye
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMIDDLETOWN — Dennis LaVeine is affectionately knowns as "The Trash Man," although he actually started out as a farmer. LaVeine, 60, a 1979 graduate of West Burlington High School, puts in countless hours during the week as owner and operator of LaVeine Sanitation Service. Since taking over the business from his father years ago, Dennis LaVeine has watched it grow to over 6,000 residential and 1,000 commercial customers.

