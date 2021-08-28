Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cayuga County, NY

Cayuga County has 157 new COVID-19 cases, one death in four days

By Robert Harding
Citizen Online
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCayuga County reported more than 150 new COVID-19 cases in four days this week, with unvaccinated residents accounting for nearly three-quarters of the positive cases. From Monday through Thursday, the Cayuga County Health Department said there were 157 new cases — 114 of whom are unvaccinated and 43 who are vaccinated. The new cases are individuals who have tested positive and were admitted into isolation by the department.

auburnpub.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Auburn, NY
Government
County
Cayuga County, NY
Auburn, NY
Health
Auburn, NY
Coronavirus
Cayuga County, NY
Health
City
Auburn, NY
Cayuga County, NY
Government
Cayuga County, NY
Coronavirus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Covid 19 Vaccines#Cdc#Covid#Auburn Community Hospital#Cayuga Community College#Twitter Robertharding
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Hurricane Ida toll rises with more nursing home deaths in Louisiana

Sept 4 (Reuters) - Hurricane Ida's death toll rose on Saturday, nearly a week after making landfall in Louisiana, with two more evacuated nursing home residents among the confirmed dead, authorities said. Northeastern states started the Labor Day holiday weekend digging through debris left by the deadly deluge that killed...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Biden to visit all three sites of Sept. 11 attacks -White House

WASHINGTON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden will visit all three sites of the Sept. 11, 2001, hijacking attacks next week to honor the nearly 3,000 people killed and mark the 20th anniversary of the most lethal terrorist assault on U.S. soil, the White House said. On Saturday,...
BusinessPosted by
CNN

Apple walks back plans for new child safety tools after privacy backlash

New York (CNN Business) — Apple made headlines — and not the good kind — last month when it announced a test of a new tool aimed at combating child exploitation. Critics quickly decried the feature's potential privacy implications, and now Apple is taking a long pit stop before moving forward with its plans.

Comments / 0

Community Policy