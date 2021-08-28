Cayuga County has 157 new COVID-19 cases, one death in four days
Cayuga County reported more than 150 new COVID-19 cases in four days this week, with unvaccinated residents accounting for nearly three-quarters of the positive cases. From Monday through Thursday, the Cayuga County Health Department said there were 157 new cases — 114 of whom are unvaccinated and 43 who are vaccinated. The new cases are individuals who have tested positive and were admitted into isolation by the department.auburnpub.com
