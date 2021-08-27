Cancel
Winona, MN

After ditching layoffs, WSU finalizes plan for Children's Center

 9 days ago

Families at Winona State University’s (WSU) Children's Center now know how much the center’s rates will increase this fall. Non-student, non-staff families enrolled in the past may also return to the center. The rate increases and reopening come after WSU had proposed laying off teachers in March of this year, then in June did away with those plans in favor of proposing higher rates. The university had also previously closed the center to people other than students and staff due to the pandemic.

