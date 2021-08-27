Cancel
Arcadia, WI

Deceased person identified as missing fire chief

Law enforcement personnel have identified Jeff Halvorsen, 53, of Arcadia, as the deceased person found in a vehicle after Halvorsen went missing last week. Halvorsen, the Arcadia-Glencoe fire chief, was reported missing on August 19 to the Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO). The TCSO learned on August 22 that the Sawyer County Sheriff’s Office had located the truck Halvorsen was last seen driving in the Hayward, Wis., area, and discovered a deceased person in the vehicle. On August 24, the deceased person was identified as Halvorsen. The determination of cause of death is pending a toxicology report. Foul play is not suspected.

