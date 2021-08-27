Cancel
A New Model for Group Decision-Making Shows How ‘Followers’ Can Influence the Outcome

Neuroscience News
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSummary: A new mathematical model evaluates the influence of social learners in group decision-making and how a critical threshold is key to informed choices. From small committees to national elections, group decision-making can be complicated — and it may not always settle on the best choice. That’s partly because some members of the group do research on their own, and others take their cues from the people around them.

neurosciencenews.com

#Group Decision Making#The Santa Fe Institute#Sfi#The Sunwater Institute#Johns Hopkins University#Santa Fe Institute Image#Pnas
