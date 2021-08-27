‘Cobra Kai’ Season 5 Ordered By Netflix

Season 4 is going to be huge when it premieres a little bit later this year — and it could be unpredictable at the same time! After all, who would have figured that this story would be where it is right now? Daniel and Johnny are now working together in order to take down John Kreese and Cobra Kai for good. Meanwhile, Johnny’s own son Robby is currently studying under Kreese, who has to be the worst influence imaginable. He’s taken a dark turn after everything that’s happened to him and, in the end, it’s hard to see where things go from here (beyond, of course, the All Valley).