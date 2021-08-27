Cancel
Ulster County, NY

Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Ulster by NWS

weather.gov
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-27 16:23:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-27 19:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Eastern Ulster A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Ulster County through 715 PM EDT At 623 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over West Shokan, or 16 miles south of Hunter, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include New Paltz, Ellenville, Hurley, Woodland Valley Campground, West Shokan, High Falls, Kerhonkson, Tillson, Napanoch, Mount Tremper, Olivebridge, Wawarsing, Crawford, Rosendale, Marbletown, Cherrytown, Maple Hill, Palentown, Atwood and Pacama. This includes Interstate 87 near exit 18. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

