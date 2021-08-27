Cancel
Brooks County, GA

Special Weather Statement issued for Brooks by NWS

weather.gov
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-27 06:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-27 19:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Brooks Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northeastern Wakulla, Jefferson, northwestern Taylor, eastern Leon, western Madison, southeastern Thomas and southwestern Brooks Counties through 715 PM EDT At 609 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 8 miles west of Madison to 40 miles southwest of Steinhatchee. Movement was west at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Monticello, St. Marks, Perry, Woodville, Quitman, Madison, Tallahassee, Boston, Wakulla, Greenville, Alma, Cody, Everett, Miccosukee, Drifton, Scanlon, Lovett, Empress, Perry-Foley Airport and Natural Bridge. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

