Zach Plesac’s should try slowing down to find success
Zach Plesac has started to lean on his fastball more than usual in 2021. Maybe he shouldn’t. It seems like a million years ago, but just last season Plesac looked every bit the Robin to Shane Bieber’s Batman. Whether the 2.28 ERA, the strong if not exceptional 3.39 FIP, the 27.7% strikeout rate, and the 2.9% walk rate — it looked, at first blush, like Plesac had made The Leap. And in such a short time too, after a rookie year in 2019 where he looked solid if unspectacular, great middle to back of the rotation kind of filler that every team needs.www.chatsports.com
