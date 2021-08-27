Cancel
Kerryon Johnson Clears Waivers, Now Free Agent

By Nate Bouda
nfltraderumors.co
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer Eagles and Lions RB Kerryon Johnson officially passed through waivers unclaimed on Friday and is now a free agent, according to Tom Pelissero. Johnson, 24, is a former second-round pick of the Lions back in 2018. He’s currently in the final year of his four-year, $6,503,698 rookie contract that included a $2,809,960 signing bonus.

