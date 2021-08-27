COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic at CSUDH

Here are some stories happening in the community. In Carson, California State University, Dominguez Hills [is] teaming up with Rite Aid once again to host pop-up vaccination clinics. [It’s] taking place today until 6 p.m. Pfizer vaccines and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are available for everyone, with or without an appointment. CSU students and employees will need to be fully vaccinated by September 30th to access campus facilities. Another pop-up vaccination clinic is set at this location on September 16th.