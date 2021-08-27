Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Carson, CA

COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic at CSUDH

csudh.edu
 9 days ago

Here are some stories happening in the community. In Carson, California State University, Dominguez Hills [is] teaming up with Rite Aid once again to host pop-up vaccination clinics. [It’s] taking place today until 6 p.m. Pfizer vaccines and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are available for everyone, with or without an appointment. CSU students and employees will need to be fully vaccinated by September 30th to access campus facilities. Another pop-up vaccination clinic is set at this location on September 16th.

news.csudh.edu

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
California Health
Local
California Vaccines
City
Carson, CA
Local
California Coronavirus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Csu#Rite Aid#Csu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Johnson & Johnson
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Posted by
CNN

Brazil vs. Argentina World Cup Qualifier suspended

(CNN) — The World Cup qualifier between Brazil and Argentina was suspended minutes after kick-off at the Corinthians Arena in São Paulo, Brazil after Brazilian health officials came onto the pitch and escorted multiple Argentinian soccer players away. "Due to the decision of the game's referee, the match organized by...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Elite Guinea army unit says it has toppled president

CONAKRY, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Special forces soldiers appeared on Sunday to have ousted Guinea's long-serving president, telling the nation they had dissolved its government and constitution and closed its land and air borders. As the United Nations condemned any takeover by force and the West African region's economic bloc...
Posted by
The Hill

Supreme Court ruling on Texas abortion law rattles lawmakers

The Supreme Court’s decision last week to decline to block a restrictive Texas abortion law is rattling lawmakers in Washington and prompting the Biden administration to look for legal avenues that it says would protect women’s rights. Lawmakers and administration officials expressed concerns over the new law, which took effect...
RelationshipsNBC News

Pete Buttigieg and husband, Chasten, welcome two children into their family

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg announced Saturday that he and his husband, Chasten, have officially become parents of two children. Buttigieg shared an endearing black and white photo him and his husband holding their daughter, Penelope Rose, and son, Joseph August, on Twitter. "Chasten and I are beyond thankful for all...

Comments / 0

Community Policy