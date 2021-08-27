Late Free Agency Open Thread

So; Markannen goes to Cleveland for about 17 million$ per year. Cleveland and Chicago front offices act exactly the way some of here want the Mavericks to do: spend absurd money on flawed talent. It is the Atlanta way. Because, you know, Atlanta has been very successful because they finished 5th in the Leastern Conference and matched against another mediocre team in an unusual season where the standings were messed up due to covid absences.