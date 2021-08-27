Cancel
Lifestyle

S&T 5K and wellness fair set for Oct. 16

By Missouri S&T
phelpscountyfocus.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMissouri University of Science and Technology’s Gold Rush 5K run and walk will return in 2021 and feature both in-person and virtual race options. The event, which is a part of Missouri S&T’s year-long 150th anniversary celebration, is open to participants of all ages and fitness levels. A portion of...

