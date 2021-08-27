S&T 5K and wellness fair set for Oct. 16

The HICF 5K is going VIRTUAL again this year. In keeping pace with the times, this year’s HICF 5K is being held virtually from our neighborhood to yours. Normally held on the Saturday of Columbus Day weekend, this year you have the option of running the 5K at any time between 8 a.m. Friday, October 8th and 8 a.m. Tuesday, October 12th. AND, you get to pick where you run the 5K. Run it through your neighborhood, your favorite park, around the track at the local school, or down the beach. If a 5K is a little too far for you, consider the 1-mile Fun Run. It’s left up to you as to when and where with one request – HICF would love for you to share pictures of your participating in the 1st ever HICF Virtual 5K and 1-Mile Fun Run!!! So put on your most outrageous pink outfit, grab your family members and friends, and pick your course. Snap some pictures and load them up on Facebook and tag the Hatteras Island Cancer Foundation!!