Flood Advisory issued for Crawford, Erie by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-27 17:45:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-27 20:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Crawford; Erie The National Weather Service in Cleveland has issued a * Flood Advisory for Eastern Crawford County in northwestern Pennsylvania Southeastern Erie County in northwestern Pennsylvania * Until 745 PM EDT. * At 444 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Corry, Titusville, Union City, Riceville, Lincolnville, Canadohta Lake, Guys Mills, Cochranton, Hydetown, Mill Village, Blooming Valley, Townville, Spartansburg and Elgin. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.