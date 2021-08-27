Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wayne County, PA

Flood Advisory issued for Wayne by NWS

weather.gov
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-27 16:09:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-27 20:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Wayne The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a * Flood Advisory for Southeastern Broome County in central New York Southwestern Delaware County in central New York Northeastern Susquehanna County in northeastern Pennsylvania Northwestern Wayne County in northeastern Pennsylvania * Until 830 PM EDT. * At 627 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Deposit, Susquehanna, Susquehanna Depot, Windsor, Lanesboro, Starrucca, Sherman, Hiawatha, Starlight, Scott Center, Hale Eddy and Winterdale.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Wayne County, PA
City
Wayne, PA
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Delaware State
City
Windsor, PA
City
Starrucca, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Northeastern Pennsylvania#Central New York#Extreme Weather#Flood Advisory#Susquehanna Depot#Sherman Hiawatha#Starlight Scott Center#Winterdale
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
FIFAPosted by
CNN

Brazil vs. Argentina World Cup Qualifier suspended

(CNN) — The World Cup qualifier between Brazil and Argentina was suspended minutes after kick-off at the Corinthians Arena in São Paulo, Brazil after Brazilian health officials came onto the pitch and escorted multiple Argentinian soccer players away. "Due to the decision of the game's referee, the match organized by...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Elite Guinea army unit says it has toppled president

CONAKRY, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Special forces soldiers appeared on Sunday to have ousted Guinea's long-serving president, telling the nation they had dissolved its government and constitution and closed its land and air borders. As the United Nations condemned any takeover by force and the West African region's economic bloc...
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Supreme Court ruling on Texas abortion law rattles lawmakers

The Supreme Court’s decision last week to decline to block a restrictive Texas abortion law is rattling lawmakers in Washington and prompting the Biden administration to look for legal avenues that it says would protect women’s rights. Lawmakers and administration officials expressed concerns over the new law, which took effect...
RelationshipsNBC News

Pete Buttigieg and husband, Chasten, welcome two children into their family

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg announced Saturday that he and his husband, Chasten, have officially become parents of two children. Buttigieg shared an endearing black and white photo him and his husband holding their daughter, Penelope Rose, and son, Joseph August, on Twitter. "Chasten and I are beyond thankful for all...

Comments / 0

Community Policy