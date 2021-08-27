‘I did as he asked’: Jury hears from more alleged R. Kelly victims

As Drake fans digest and dissect the lyrics and features on his 21-song album, Certified Lover Boy, it looks like Drizzy has also given a writing credit to R. Kelly. About an hour after all the other new music releases arrived this morning (Sept. 3), Drake dropped his long-awaited LP, CLB. The album contains a slew of features from some of the rapper's fellow peers, production from a number of beatmakers, including some from his hometown of Toronto, and on one song in particular, "TSU," the disgraced R&B singer is acknowledged for his contribution to the track.