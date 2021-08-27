‘I did as he asked’: Jury hears from more alleged R. Kelly victims
The first time R. Kelly allegedly struck “Jane,” they were sitting in Lincoln Park on Chicago’s North Side as the summer of 2015 was drawing to a close. Over the previous months, she had been pulled fully into the superstar singer’s orbit. He arranged for her to follow him around the country, put her up in fancy hotels or had her stay in the master bedroom off his Ohio Street studio, Jane testified in court this week under a pseudonym.www.ajc.com
