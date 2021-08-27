Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Montana State

Powell County conducts three inquests into state prison deaths

By Seaborn Larson
Independent Record
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Powell County jury on Thursday found the Montana State Prison was not at fault in the separate deaths of three inmates. All three inmates died by their own conduct, although only one meant to die by suicide, the jury found. Coroner's inquests are required when a person has died in a custodial setting, like Montana State Prison, but the death was not caused by a diagnosed disease or medical condition. Powell County Attorney Kathryn McEnery presented the evidence to the jury as the county coroner, Heather Gregory, presided over each proceeding.

helenair.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Deer Lodge, MT
State
Montana State
County
Powell County, MT
Local
Montana Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide#County Attorney#The Montana State Prison#Benefis Healthcare System#Martin Big Day#Department Of Corrections
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Posted by
CNN

Brazil vs. Argentina World Cup Qualifier suspended

(CNN) — The World Cup qualifier between Brazil and Argentina was suspended minutes after kick-off at the Corinthians Arena in São Paulo, Brazil after Brazilian health officials came onto the pitch and escorted multiple Argentinian soccer players away. "Due to the decision of the game's referee, the match organized by...
Posted by
The Associated Press

Willard Scott, weatherman on NBC’s ‘Today’ show, dies at 87

NEW YORK (AP) — Willard Scott, the beloved weatherman who charmed viewers of NBC’s “Today” show with his self-deprecating humor and cheerful personality, has died. He was 87. His successor on the morning news show, Al Roker, announced that Scott died peacefully Saturday morning surrounded by family. An NBC Universal...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Elite Guinea army unit says it has toppled president

CONAKRY, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Special forces soldiers appeared on Sunday to have ousted Guinea's long-serving president, telling the nation they had dissolved its government and constitution and closed its land and air borders. As the United Nations condemned any takeover by force and the West African region's economic bloc...
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Supreme Court ruling on Texas abortion law rattles lawmakers

The Supreme Court’s decision last week to decline to block a restrictive Texas abortion law is rattling lawmakers in Washington and prompting the Biden administration to look for legal avenues that it says would protect women’s rights. Lawmakers and administration officials expressed concerns over the new law, which took effect...
RelationshipsNBC News

Pete Buttigieg and husband, Chasten, welcome two children into their family

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg announced Saturday that he and his husband, Chasten, have officially become parents of two children. Buttigieg shared an endearing black and white photo him and his husband holding their daughter, Penelope Rose, and son, Joseph August, on Twitter. "Chasten and I are beyond thankful for all...

Comments / 0

Community Policy