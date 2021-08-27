Lawrence's Christmas on the Square wins state honor

MOULTON — The Lawrence County Commission was honored at the state convention of The Association of County Commissions of Alabama for its Christmas on the Square community event.

The commission won the 2021 Efficiency and Innovation Award in the rural county category for the Christmastime event. In 2020, residents and organizations decorated and lighted 135 trees on the lawn of the former courthouse on the downtown Moulton square.

More than 10,000 people walked through the maze of trees during December in the event’s second year, organizers said.

District 4 Commissioner Bobby Burch said the tree display allowed for social distancing during the pandemic.

County Administrator Heather Dyar Rose and Burch accepted the award at the state convention in Orange Beach on Thursday.