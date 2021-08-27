Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Local Server Wins Award For Work During Hurricane Sally

baybusinessnews.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Coastal Alabama Business Chamber recently presented Dean Smythia, an Original Oyster House server since 2016, the Island Spirit Award. The award is presented monthly by the chamber to those who display warmth, hospitality and concern for the community and tourists. When Sharon Wiese, vice president of publications and advertising for the chamber, presented Smythia with the award, she explained, “Dean worked tirelessly to help his community during Hurricane Sally in September of 2020. He prepared over 3,000 meals and helped numerous families at a temporary makeshift food line at Cricos Pizza [& Subs] in Gulf Shores.”

baybusinessnews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricanes#Advertising#Oyster#Original Oyster House#The Island Spirit Award
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Economy
Related
Hurricane, WVPosted by
Only In West Virginia

With Great Prices And Award-Winning Food, Farley’s Famous Hot Dogs In West Virginia Is A Local Favorite

It’s common knowledge that West Virginians know a stellar hot dog when they see one. Maybe that’s why so many have been heading over to Farley’s Famous Hot Dogs in Hurricane, West Virginia to get their hot dog fix – because Farley’s, voted “Best in the Valley” multiple years, sure does know how to do […] The post With Great Prices And Award-Winning Food, Farley’s Famous Hot Dogs In West Virginia Is A Local Favorite appeared first on Only In Your State.
Denver, NCthecharlotteweekly.com

Good Times Restaurants thanks Bad Daddy’s staff with extended holiday

DENVER – Good Times Restaurants is showing its appreciation for employees by designating Tuesday, Sept. 7, as “Bad Daddy’s Labor Day!”. The company is giving employees of the gourmet burger bar the day off to thank them for their work. In addition, Good Times Restaurants will roll out more benefits, holiday bonuses and pay structure for both Bad Daddy’s and its quick service brand – Good Times All Natural Burgers & Frozen Custard.
Businessbaybusinessnews.com

Rich’s Car Wash Hires Local Marketing Director

Saraland-based Rich’s Car Wash recently hired Sarah Bumgarner as marketing director. Bumgarner, who will cover five states and 23 locations, previously worked in marketing for Saad Health and Lifelines Counseling Services and in social media for Hummingbird Ideas. She was a member of the Leadership Mobile class of 2020 and is current president of the Junior League of Mobile.
Advocacywnanews.com

WNA Foundation announces changes for 2021 contest

The contest committee has voted to make several changes ahead of the 2021 WNA Foundation Better Newspaper Contest, including the elimination of three daily categories and one daily circulation division. Before entering this year’s contest, please be sure to review the full list of rules and categories. Learn more about...
Entertainmentaappublications.org

AAP News wins publishing award

The staff of AAP News won a 2021 APEX Award for Publication Excellence for reporting on stories of pediatricians during the COVID-19 pandemic. The winning article follows up on seven pediatricians who showed innovation and adaptation in the face of myriad challenges. Read their stories at https://bit.ly/3d3ClMa. Winners were selected...
Sonoma County, CAsonomastatestar.com

Local nutrition program wins 'Premiere' award

The Sonoma County Woman, Infants and Children Supplemental Nutrition Program received the USDA Premiere Breastfeeding Award of Excellence on August 18. The WIC is a national program that helps low income mothers and children by giving out money to buy healthier food options, as well as formula if it is needed. They also teach classes about nutrition taught by licensed dieticians, and have lactation consultants to help nursing mothers.
Guadalupe County, TXnews4sanantonio.com

Local Mexican restaurant wins Blue Plate Award

SAN ANTONIO — This week's Blue Plate Award goes to Linda's Mexican Restaurant, located off Guadalupe street just west of downtown. A locally-owned Mexican restaurant that's been open for 15 years!. Known for their home-style Mexican cuisine, they pride themselves on their heaping helpings of food!. Congratulations Linda's Mexican Restaurant!
Interior Designmylittlefalls.com

Award-Winning Outdoor Space Inspiration

(Family Features) Renovating your home’s outdoor spaces not only enhances the aesthetic but can also provide a host of recreational benefits. Taking a look at award-winning projects can help many homeowners draw inspiration while also identifying capable, reputable contractors to take on the project. For example, selected by a panel...
Agriculturevermontjournal.com

Local History: Abenaque Machine Works

I emailed the photo you see with this article to Ted Spaulding and Danny Clemons to see what they might know. Ted has the book, “Encyclopedia of American Tractors” by C.H. Wendel. Danny found some history online. Encyclopedia of American Tractors. This describes the tractor in the photo with this...
Hobbiesgulfcoastnewstoday.com

Make-A-Wish grants local child’s wish during Kids Win Fishing Tournament

Make-A-Wish of Alabama granted one local child’s wish during the Kids Win Fishing Tournament Aug. 21 at The Wharf. The organization was also the beneficiary of the Kids Win Fishing Tournament and was presented with a check for $11,000. Jack McIntosh is a four-year-old from Loxley who is battling a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy