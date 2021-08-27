Local Server Wins Award For Work During Hurricane Sally
The Coastal Alabama Business Chamber recently presented Dean Smythia, an Original Oyster House server since 2016, the Island Spirit Award. The award is presented monthly by the chamber to those who display warmth, hospitality and concern for the community and tourists. When Sharon Wiese, vice president of publications and advertising for the chamber, presented Smythia with the award, she explained, “Dean worked tirelessly to help his community during Hurricane Sally in September of 2020. He prepared over 3,000 meals and helped numerous families at a temporary makeshift food line at Cricos Pizza [& Subs] in Gulf Shores.”baybusinessnews.com
Comments / 0