The Wharf Contributes To $10,000 For Secret Meals

The Wharf, in Foley, joined Buffalo Rock – Pepsi, in Birmingham, to donate a combined $10,000 toAlabama Credit Union’s Secret Meals for Hungry Children program, Business Alabama reported. The Wharf’s “So. Much. Summer” campaign included the Pepsi Treasure Hunt for Hunger, in which children completed a scavenger hunt for prizes from Pepsi. For each child who completed the hunt, The Wharf and Buffalo Rock each donated $5 toward the Secret Meals program, which provides nonperishable meals to Alabama children for the weekends throughout the school year (BBN #53). Approximately 2,500 students living in Alabama and Northwest Florida are receiving Secret Meals food packs, each of which contains two breakfasts, two lunches and two snacks.