Warren Averett Ranked Among Top 50 Construction Accounting Firms

Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson announced that city Supplier Diversity Manager Archnique Kidd has unveiled a new Small Businesses Center on the fifth-floor lobby of Government Plaza. It includes two kiosks to assist businesses looking to become certified Disadvantaged Business Enterprises. It also helps individuals who want to become certified as Section 3 of the Housing and Development Act of 1968 employees. These certifications help individuals and local businesses find work on projects implemented by the city and other public entities that receive federal grant funding, Stimpson said, adding, “In addition to helping the businesses themselves, the new Small Business Center will help the city find needed contractors for our ongoing projects—particularly those overseen by our Neighborhood Development Department. It will allow our staff to better help business owners navigate the steps needed to become a vendor with the city and compete for public contracts.” Appointments with the center may be made by calling the Office of Supplier Diversity at 251-208-7632.