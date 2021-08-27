Warren Averett Ranked Among Top 50 Construction Accounting Firms
CPA firm Warren Averett, LLC, recently announced that it has been named a top-50 construction accounting firm by Construction Executive for the second year in a row. Out of the firms that scored high enough to be awarded this designation, Warren Averett was ranked 23rd by the survey. Its Construction Practice Group is made up of 50 experienced professionals who meet monthly to stay abreast of regulatory changes and tax strategies so they can best serve the needs of their construction clients. To determine the ranking, Construction Executive surveyed hundreds of U.S. accounting firms with a construction practice. Data collected included 2020 revenues, number of CPAs in the construction practice, percentage of total revenue from the construction practice, number of states in which the firm is licensed, year the construction practice was established and number of clients served during fiscal year 2020. The ranking was determined by an algorithm that weighted these factors in order of importance.baybusinessnews.com
