Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mobile, AL

Flight Works Alabama Celebrates One Year

baybusinessnews.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn August 19, the City of Mobile celebrated National Aviation Day, an annual event on Orville Wright’s birthday, by recognizing the one-year anniversary of Flight Works Alabama, which uses an advanced education center to teach visitors about the aviation industry and prepare learners of all ages for jobs at local manufacturers like Airbus. Despite the challenges created by COVID-19, Flight Works says it has brought in nearly 5,000 visitors from 25 states, given more than 1,000 tours of local assembly lines and helped 17 local high school students find jobs through its Flight Path 9 educational program.

baybusinessnews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
City
Mobile, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Orville Wright
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Aviation Day
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Airbus
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
FIFAPosted by
CNN

Brazil vs. Argentina World Cup Qualifier suspended

(CNN) — The World Cup qualifier between Brazil and Argentina was suspended minutes after kick-off at the Corinthians Arena in São Paulo, Brazil after Brazilian health officials came onto the pitch and escorted multiple Argentinian soccer players away. "Due to the decision of the game's referee, the match organized by...
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Supreme Court ruling on Texas abortion law rattles lawmakers

The Supreme Court’s decision last week to decline to block a restrictive Texas abortion law is rattling lawmakers in Washington and prompting the Biden administration to look for legal avenues that it says would protect women’s rights. Lawmakers and administration officials expressed concerns over the new law, which took effect...
RelationshipsNBC News

Pete Buttigieg and husband, Chasten, welcome two children into their family

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg announced Saturday that he and his husband, Chasten, have officially become parents of two children. Buttigieg shared an endearing black and white photo him and his husband holding their daughter, Penelope Rose, and son, Joseph August, on Twitter. "Chasten and I are beyond thankful for all...

Comments / 0

Community Policy