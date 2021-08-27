Flight Works Alabama Celebrates One Year

On August 19, the City of Mobile celebrated National Aviation Day, an annual event on Orville Wright’s birthday, by recognizing the one-year anniversary of Flight Works Alabama, which uses an advanced education center to teach visitors about the aviation industry and prepare learners of all ages for jobs at local manufacturers like Airbus. Despite the challenges created by COVID-19, Flight Works says it has brought in nearly 5,000 visitors from 25 states, given more than 1,000 tours of local assembly lines and helped 17 local high school students find jobs through its Flight Path 9 educational program.