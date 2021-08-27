Retail Sale, Lease In Foley

The Summerdale town council is considering making water system improvements with funds received from the American Rescue Act Plan, GulfCoastNewsToday.com announced. It is considering purchasing and installing new meters with the approximately $399,000 it received from the plan. The funds can go toward certain items, Mayor David Wilson explained, adding, “We’ve got 760 meters right now, and if we get a new subdivision, all those homes are going to need water meters.” New units would be an improvement over the current models, which require a Summerdale Public Works employee to visit each meter to obtain the reading. Civil Southeast, LLC, of Andalusia, Alabama, is working with the town to obtain information on which type of meter may be best for the town. The technology the meter uses could be a drive-by system or an automated one in which all readings are sent to a central location. A further use for the funds is potentially toward obtaining a long-range water system plan from Fabre Engineering & Surveying of Robertsdale (BBN #48).