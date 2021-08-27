Mobile Parks And Rec Seeking Programming Partners
The Mobile Parks and Recreation Department is seeking individuals and organizations to provide programs or activities for winter/spring 2022. Interested parties are required to attend one technical assistance workshop, where they will learn the process to successfully apply to be partners. Workshops start August 31. The partnership application submission deadline is September 17. Those interested are asked to email the department for workshop dates and additional information.baybusinessnews.com
Comments / 0