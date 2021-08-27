Cancel
Technology

Mobile Parks And Rec Seeking Programming Partners

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Mobile Parks and Recreation Department is seeking individuals and organizations to provide programs or activities for winter/spring 2022. Interested parties are required to attend one technical assistance workshop, where they will learn the process to successfully apply to be partners. Workshops start August 31. The partnership application submission deadline is September 17. Those interested are asked to email the department for workshop dates and additional information.

TechnologyAugusta Free Press

VSU offers mobile processing unit certification program

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. Virginia State University is offering a certification program for its new Small Ruminant Mobile Processing Unit. The program will be held on Saturdays beginning Aug. 28 through Sept. 25 from 9 a.m. to noon to train producers how to use the new...
EducationLiberal First

Rec Department offers robotics program for after school students

Robotics has been a fun activity for children for a few years now, and the Liberal Recreation Department is now offering a fun, educational and enriching STEM-focused afterschool program. The program, called Brickdays After School, gives children the opportunity to combine STEM, LEGOS and robots. The program starts Wednesday, and...
Royal Oak, MIThe Oakland Press

Royal Oak may partner with YMCA on new community rec center

The YMCA is in preliminary discussions with Royal Oak about partnering with the city on a future community recreation center. City commissioners earlier this month approved a memorandum of understanding with the YMCA on the project. Joining with the YMCA may bring benefits to the nonprofit group and the city,...
Williamson County, TNfranklinis.com

NATURE PROGRAMS AT TIMBERLAND PARK

Activities, Family & Kids, Health & Fitness, Living, Out & About, Sports & Rec. The Williamson County Parks and Recreation Department (WCPR) has a variety of nature programs planned at Timberland Park in Franklin. All programs are open to the public, and the majority are free of charge. Program participation is limited, and pre-registration is required.
Brookfield, ILRiverside Brookfield Landmark

Brookfield Parks & Rec brings its STARS program to D103

The Brookfield Parks and Recreation Department is now providing before and after school care at the five elementary schools of Lyons-Brookfield Elementary School District 103 despite only one of those schools, Lincoln School, being located in Brookfield. Stevie Ferrari, the director of the Brookfield Parks and Recreation Department, said District...
Teton County, WYbuckrail.com

Parks & Rec announces reduced services, fall hours

JACKSON, Wyo. — With Teton County at a high-risk level for COVID-19 transmission, Parks & Rec will offer reduced services at their Aquatic Center and implement its fall hours beginning next week. On Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, the Aquatic Center hours at the Recreation Center for open lap swim will...
Liberty, MOnewspressnow.com

Liberty Parks seeks volunteers for park clean-ups

LIBERTY — Liberty Parks & Recreation is looking for individuals and groups to pick up litter in more than 500 acres of parkland and along 10 miles of trails within the city limits of Liberty, according to the parks website. LPR will provide trash bags to all volunteers and ask...
Suffield, CTthesuffieldobserver.com

Parks & Rec News

The second summer of the global pandemic-COVID-19 could not stop the good times, smiles, laughter and unforgettable memories that were made again this year at the Suffield Parks and Recreation Department’s summer camps, programs and events. We would sincerely like to thank everyone who has registered for our programs and trusted all of the staff during these uncertain times. There continued to be a tremendous amount of preparation, logistics, planning and re-planning that led up to being able to conduct our traditional in person summer camps again this summer. All the necessary and enhanced safety protocols continued to be in place so that our campers and program participants could fully enjoy their time. July has been declared National Parks and Recreation Month and boy did we help celebrate it with the community! We had so many new programs and events in addition to our summer camp programs including Concerts on the Green on Wednesdays, Movie Nights, fitness and running programs and the 5, 5, 5 Race Series.
Small Businessaudacy.com

NJ creates $10M grant program to help small businesses damaged by Ida

TRENTON, N.J. (WCBS 880) — Gov. Phil Murphy on Friday announced a new rent relief program for small businesses and non-profits devastated by Hurricane Ida. A total of $10 million in state grants will be available to businesses and non-profits with up to 50 employees, whose locations sustained damage from the storm or flooding.
West Milford, NJwestmilfordmessenger.com

West Milford. Archery instruction is on Parks & Rec Fall agenda

One of the programs offered by the West Milford Parks and Recreation Department this fall is archery instruction. The sport that involves using a bow to shot arrows is mainly a competitive and recreational sport. Participants are referred to as archer or bowman. Information to sign up for classes is...
Godfrey, ILTelegraph

Strubhart leaving Godfrey parks and rec position

GODFREY — Todd Strubhart has announced he is leaving his position as Godfrey Parks and Recreation Director. Strubhart said he is leaving to take a similar position in University City, Missouri. “I think it is the best decision for me and my family,” Strubhart said. Godfrey Mayor Mike McCormick said...
Crothersville, INTribTown.com

Crothersville seeks parks board member

The Crothersville Parks Board is seeking a new member. This person must live in Vernon Township, be available for meetings on the first Monday of each month, be physically capable of helping with upkeep, maintenance and any installation of equipment, be available during parks season March through December and be community-minded and want to see the parks grow for the kids and families of the community.

