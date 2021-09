WISCONSIN RAPIDS – Family, friends and former colleagues of Dr. Jung K. Park recently gathered for an outdoor ceremony at Aspirus Riverview Hospital to honor his legacy. “Dr. Park lived an extraordinary life, beginning in an area of Korea close to the border of China. It was always his dream to move to America, and for his sophomore year in college, he traveled to the US with just $50 in his pocket. After completing his residency, he moved to Wisconsin Rapids in 1970 and established his clinical practice. As a pathologist, Dr. Park proudly served Aspirus Riverview Hospital & Clinics and the Wisconsin Rapids community for more than 35 years,” an Aspirus stated read.