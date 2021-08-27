Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Retail

Burton Property Group Begins Spring Hill Village Upgrade

baybusinessnews.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBurton Property Group, owner of Spring Hill Village Shopping Center, a retail center in the heart of Mobile’s Spring Hill district, has announced a $4-million capital improvement plan to dramatically upgrade the property. Owners announced recently that Spring Hill Village, the Rouses-anchored shopping center, will undergo a major redevelopment. Improvements include a redesigned façade throughout, as well as parking lot improvements to enhance flow and the construction of two new outparcels. Burton Property Group is taking a strategic, phased approach in an effort to minimize disruption and enable tenants to remain open during the entire redevelopment. The project is projected to be complete in early 2022.

baybusinessnews.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hill District
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
Related
Cheyenne, WYcapcity.news

Hitching Post property buyer named; plans to start redeveloping next spring

CHEYENNE, Wyo. – The scorched hole in Cheyenne’s heart where the Hitching Post used to reside appears to have finally been filled. Today, Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins announced in his Mayor’ Minute Column that the Hitching Post property has been sold to local developer, Robert Chamberlin. Collins wrote that Collins plans to clean up the area and start redeveloping the area sometime “next spring.”
San Diego, CAconnectcre.com

Palms on Park Plans Upgrades to Historic East Village Buy

A 78-unit 32,750-square-foot multifamily property located in downtown San Diego’s East Village neighborhood recently sold for $7.8 million to The Palms on Park San Diego LP. The historic property was constructed in 1869 and is located at 509 Park Blvd. Peter Scepanovic and Corey McHenry of Colliers’ San Diego represented...
Tacoma, WAirei.com

MG Properties Group pays $85m for Tacoma multifamily property

MG Properties Group has paid $85.5 million for Village on Main Apartments in Tacoma, Wash. The 200-unit community offers a mix of retailers, restaurants and entertainment venues that provides a walkable urban village. The seller was Point Ruston Building 7 LLC. Mark Gleiberman, founder and CEO of MG Properties Group,...
The Villages, FLvillages-news.com

Heads turn as demolition begins at $1 million home in The Villages

Heads were turning Monday morning as demolition began at a $1 million home in The Villages. Neighbors were snapping photos on Russell Loop in the Village of Bridgeport at Lake Sumter as heavy equipment began tearing away at the roof and garage of the home. Landscapers and pool cleaners in the neighborhood also stopped to take notice of the massive demolition project in the high-dollar neighborhood.
Hilliard, OHColumbus Dispatch

Hill Farm approved; construction slated to begin next spring

Construction of 229 M/I Homes residences at the northwest corner of Scioto Darby and Elliott roads is expected to begin next spring. Hilliard City Council on Aug. 23 voted 5-1, with Kelly McGivern absent, to rezone 160 acres of the 205-acre site and allow M/I Homes to develop what will be known as the Hill Farm neighborhood.
Real EstatePosted by
Bisnow

Donaldson Group Buys Silver Spring Apartments For $90M

The Donaldson Group is continuing to grow its portfolio of suburban D.C. apartment complexes with an acquisition in Silver Spring. The Rockville-based firm, in partnership with a fund managed by DRA Advisors, acquired the Warwick Apartments for $90.5M from BDMG, the Washington Business Journal reports. The 398-unit apartment complex at...
Hamilton County, INCurrent Publishing

Hamilton County takes early step to replace traffic signal at 146th, Hazel Dell with grade-separated roundabout

Hamilton County has taken an early step to redesign one of its most congested and dangerous intersections. The Hamilton County Council recently approved $800,000 and Hamilton County commissioners approved a contract for design work at 146th Street and Hazel Dell Parkway, an intersection bordered by Carmel to the south and Noblesville to the north. Conceptual drawings — which are not final — for the intersection show 146th Street raised above a roundabout on Hazel Dell Parkway with on and off ramps to connect the roads.
Posted by
Williamson Source

Blames Treats & More in Spring Hill Announces Closure

The ice cream shop in Spring Hill just celebrated its one-year anniversary with the announcement of its closures. In a social media post, they shared,”Let us start by saying THANK YOU! Thank you to all our loyal customers, family, and friends. Today is a special day as it commemorates our 1 year of being in business. Wow! What an amazing year… A year full of adaptation, growth, adversity, and success. Each smile that was brought to a customer’s face made it well worth the journey. However, in life and business, we all face unforeseen challenges that we must embrace, regroup and overcome.”
Silver City, NMTHE SILVER CITY DAILY PRESS

Trails and Open Space group talks Boston Hill

Silver City’s Trails and Open Space Advisory Committee met Wednesday at the Old Waterworks Building on Little Walnut Road, also referred to as “the rock house,” where they were joined by Southwest New Mexico ACT Project Coordinator Bridgette Johns. Abandoned mines. Advisory board member Marsha Sue Lustig reported that she...
Essex, VTWCAX

Construction on Essex Junction ‘Crescent Connector ' slated to begin by spring

ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - Essex Junction’s decade-old plan to improve traffic troubles at the five corners intersection is now less than a year from getting underway. The project is designed to divert traffic away from the busy intersection to allow for less time in the intersection for cars, pedestrians and bikes. The Crescent Connector is federally funded and construction is now slated to begin late next spring. IT will begin with replacing all railroad crossings to make those safer and easier to navigate, then the road will be constructed in the summer of 2023.
Mariposa County, CAgoldrushcam.com

Public Safety Triggers the Bureau of Land Management to Issue an Emergency Closure of Public Lands in Mariposa County - Merced River Recreation Sites Closed To All Public Access

Photo by David Greenwood, BLM. September 3, 2021 - El Dorado Hills, Calif. – Today, the Bureau of Land Management Mother Lode Field Office issued an Emergency Closure Order for all BLM-managed public lands along the Merced River, between Briceburg and Bagby, in Mariposa County. The temporary closure, in response to the presence of toxic algal blooms in the Merced River, will remain in effect until Sept. 17. The BLM may modify the length of the closure if conditions change.
Saint Clair County, ALAnniston Star

Village at Cooks springs celebrates long time employees

One senior living community in St. Clair County is honoring long-time employees who have devoted decades of their lives to their jobs. In a news release, The Village at Cook Springs said it has at least 10 employees who’ve worked there more than 20 years. The release said the longest-serving...
PoliticsMountain Democrat

Town and Country Village in the works for Bass Lake Hills area

A Town and County Village is being proposed for an approximately 80-acre parcel east of Bass Lake Road at Country Club Drive and Highway 50, an area rich with nature and history. Representing the Mohanna family, Josh Pane presented an overview of the recently submitted pre-application for the resort village...
Andover, CTPosted by
Journal Inquirer

Bunker Hill Road Bridge closed

ANDOVER — The Bunker Hill Road Bridge over the Hop River is closed once again after new sinkholes formed in recent days, town officials said. The bridge was closed in July because of sinkholes, but had been repaired. Those repairs are holding, but sinkholes have appeared in a different area, Town Administrator Eric Anderson said Thursday.
Hattiesburg, MSWDAM-TV

City of Hattiesburg to add new water bill design in Nov.

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg residents need to keep an eye out for a letter from the City of Hattiesburg next week. Beginning in November, Hattiesburg’s water customers will receive a single-page printout of their bill delivered in an envelope. Mayor Toby Barker is set to send out a letter about the new design and a sample bill preview to each customer with their September bill next week.

Comments / 0

Community Policy