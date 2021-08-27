Burton Property Group Begins Spring Hill Village Upgrade
Burton Property Group, owner of Spring Hill Village Shopping Center, a retail center in the heart of Mobile’s Spring Hill district, has announced a $4-million capital improvement plan to dramatically upgrade the property. Owners announced recently that Spring Hill Village, the Rouses-anchored shopping center, will undergo a major redevelopment. Improvements include a redesigned façade throughout, as well as parking lot improvements to enhance flow and the construction of two new outparcels. Burton Property Group is taking a strategic, phased approach in an effort to minimize disruption and enable tenants to remain open during the entire redevelopment. The project is projected to be complete in early 2022.baybusinessnews.com
