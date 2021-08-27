Burton Property Group Begins Spring Hill Village Upgrade

The ice cream shop in Spring Hill just celebrated its one-year anniversary with the announcement of its closures. In a social media post, they shared,”Let us start by saying THANK YOU! Thank you to all our loyal customers, family, and friends. Today is a special day as it commemorates our 1 year of being in business. Wow! What an amazing year… A year full of adaptation, growth, adversity, and success. Each smile that was brought to a customer’s face made it well worth the journey. However, in life and business, we all face unforeseen challenges that we must embrace, regroup and overcome.”