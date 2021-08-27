Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mobile County, AL

Waterfront Park Grows With Additional Land Purchase

baybusinessnews.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWork on a new Mobile County park is slightly behind schedule, but a newly approved land purchase will make it much larger, AL.com reports. The county purchased the private Escatawpa Hollow campground in 2019. Since, it has been developing plans for millions of dollars of improvements that will make it a counterpart to Chickasabogue Park. The park closed in spring for work on Phase 1 of those improvements (BBN #37). This week, the Mobile County Commission voted to approve the purchase of 108 acres adjacent to the park for a total of $810,000. “Escatawpa Hollow Park & Campground is about a month behind schedule on Phase 1,” said the county. “It’s expected to reopen mid to late 2022, which is weather and materials dependent. Work being done now includes restrooms, pavilions, RV sites, and park infrastructure like roadwork, nature trails and water access points for kayaking, canoeing, tubing and swimming.”

baybusinessnews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Mobile County, AL
Local
Alabama Lifestyle
Local
Alabama Government
Mobile County, AL
Government
Mobile County, AL
Lifestyle
City
Mobile, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Waterfront Park#Infrastructure#Weather
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Travel
Related
Posted by
CNN

Brazil vs. Argentina World Cup Qualifier suspended

(CNN) — The World Cup qualifier between Brazil and Argentina was suspended minutes after kick-off at the Corinthians Arena in São Paulo, Brazil after Brazilian health officials came onto the pitch and escorted multiple Argentinian soccer players away. "Due to the decision of the game's referee, the match organized by...
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Supreme Court ruling on Texas abortion law rattles lawmakers

The Supreme Court’s decision last week to decline to block a restrictive Texas abortion law is rattling lawmakers in Washington and prompting the Biden administration to look for legal avenues that it says would protect women’s rights. Lawmakers and administration officials expressed concerns over the new law, which took effect...
NBC News

Pete Buttigieg and husband, Chasten, welcome two children into their family

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg announced Saturday that he and his husband, Chasten, have officially become parents of two children. Buttigieg shared an endearing black and white photo him and his husband holding their daughter, Penelope Rose, and son, Joseph August, on Twitter. "Chasten and I are beyond thankful for all...

Comments / 0

Community Policy