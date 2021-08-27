Waterfront Park Grows With Additional Land Purchase

Work on a new Mobile County park is slightly behind schedule, but a newly approved land purchase will make it much larger, AL.com reports. The county purchased the private Escatawpa Hollow campground in 2019. Since, it has been developing plans for millions of dollars of improvements that will make it a counterpart to Chickasabogue Park. The park closed in spring for work on Phase 1 of those improvements (BBN #37). This week, the Mobile County Commission voted to approve the purchase of 108 acres adjacent to the park for a total of $810,000. “Escatawpa Hollow Park & Campground is about a month behind schedule on Phase 1,” said the county. “It’s expected to reopen mid to late 2022, which is weather and materials dependent. Work being done now includes restrooms, pavilions, RV sites, and park infrastructure like roadwork, nature trails and water access points for kayaking, canoeing, tubing and swimming.”