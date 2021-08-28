Cancel
Man Released Under DC's Second Look Act Sentencing Reform

By Scott MacFarlane
NBC Washington
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter more than two decades behind bars, a D.C. man is home after becoming the first to be released under the District of Columbia’s expanded sentencing reform laws. D.C. Superior Court Chief Judge Anita Josey-Herring approved Michael Woody’s release earlier this month, citing his rehabilitation and education efforts while in custody. Woody, who served 25 years in prison for a murder conviction, was released from the federal facility in Loretto, Pennsylvania, last week.

