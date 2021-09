An 88-year-old University of Georgia professor walked out of class on Tuesday when a student refused to wear her mask properly. Irwin Bernstein, who had come out of retirement to begin teaching again, informed students that he could die from COVID-19 due to his age and underlying medical conditions, according to The Red & Black, which broke the story. Everyone who was there the first day complied, but on the second day of class, a student arrived maskless. After being asked to get one, she did, but then the student would not pull it up over her nose.