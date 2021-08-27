Cancel
Parallels Offers ‘Inconvenient’ Fix for High-Severity Bug

By Tom Spring
threatpost.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFirm offers guidance on how to mitigate a five-months-old privilege escalation bug impacting Parallels Desktop 16 for Mac and all previous versions. The makers of Parallels Desktop has released a workaround fix for a high-severity privilege escalation bug that impacts its Parallels Desktop 16 for Mac software and all older versions. Mitigation advice comes five months after researchers first identified the bug in April.

