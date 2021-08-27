Parallels Offers ‘Inconvenient’ Fix for High-Severity Bug

A couple of days ago, security researcher Jon Hat (@j0nh4t on Twitter) revealed that it is possible to gain admin privileges to a PC using just a Razer mouse as long as you have local access to the machine. The researcher privately reported this to Razer, but decided to disclose it publicly after no response from the company. The exploit was widely circulated especially given that it's so easy to trigger and reproduce. Although it has a local attack surface and is, thus, not as dangerous as remote exploits, Razer is now working on patching the issue.