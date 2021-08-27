Parallels Offers ‘Inconvenient’ Fix for High-Severity Bug
Firm offers guidance on how to mitigate a five-months-old privilege escalation bug impacting Parallels Desktop 16 for Mac and all previous versions. The makers of Parallels Desktop has released a workaround fix for a high-severity privilege escalation bug that impacts its Parallels Desktop 16 for Mac software and all older versions. Mitigation advice comes five months after researchers first identified the bug in April.threatpost.com
Comments / 0