Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ohio State

Ohio among states authorized for emergency use of COVID-19 antibody treatment

By Abigail Cloutier
27 First News
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the article(WKBN) – On Friday, the Food and Drug Administration announced changes in the emergency authorized use of two monoclonal antibody treatments for COVID-19. The emergency use authorization now allows the use of bamlanivimab and etesevimab administered together only in states, territories and U.S. jurisdictions where recent data shows the combined frequency of variants resistant to the treatment is less than or equal to 5%.

www.wkbn.com

Comments / 2

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Government
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Ohio Coronavirus
Local
Ohio Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Antibody#U S#Wkbn#Etesevimab
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Roseburg, OReugeneweekly.com

Roseburg Doctor Prescribes Ivermectin to COVID-19 Patients

As the COVID-19 Delta variant continues to spread, one Roseburg doctor is turning to the medication ivermectin, an anti-parasitic drug, to help patients recover, despite it not being approved by the FDA as a treatment for the virus. Dr. Tim Powell of Evergreen Family Medicine, one of the largest medical...
Georgia Statefox5atlanta.com

DPH says half of Georgia's recent COVID-19 outbreaks traced to schools

ATLANTA - The state's leading public health official said school-aged children are being infected with COVID-19 at a higher rate since schools resumed in August. Georgia Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Kathleen Toomey said cases in children 11 to 17 years old have quadrupled over the past few weeks.
Des Moines, IAKCCI.com

IDPH: 8,907 new positive COVID-19 tests, 39 additional deaths

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa Department of Public Health on Wednesday released newCOVID-19 data for the past 7 days. IDPH reported 8,907 additional positive COVID-19 tests, for a total of 441,889 positive tests since the start of the pandemic. The health department reported 39 additional COVID-19 deaths, totaling 6,307...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
WHYY

CDC warns against off-label use of COVID vaccine

Some Americans are already lining up for COVID-19 booster shots, but the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is warning that administering doses of the vaccine in ways that aren’t OK’d by the federal government could put health care providers at risk of lawsuits and leave patients with unexpected bills.
Public Healthwfdd.org

N.C. Sees 18-Fold Increase In Use Of COVID-19 Antibody Therapy

As COVID-19 cases continue to surge across North Carolina, there has been an increase in experimental treatments being used to combat virus symptoms. The Food and Drug Administration issued an Emergency Use Authorization allowing the use of monoclonal antibody therapies for the treatment of mild to moderate cases of COVID-19 in some high-risk patients. These lab-produced antibodies are meant to reduce a patients’ viral load and can lead to milder symptoms, decreasing the likelihood of hospitalization.
Public HealthEverydayHealth.com

Dealing With Breakthrough COVID-19: Vaccinated, Symptomatic, and Post-Monoclonal Antibody Treatment

My 62-year-old relatively healthy husband was vaccinated in March 2021. Nine days ago, he became symptomatic for COVID-19 and tested positive. His symptoms included a mild fever, cough, watery eyes, runny nose, congested sinuses, chest tightness, fatigue, grumpiness, very swollen glands, light-headedness, foggy cognition, and body aches. On his seventh day of symptoms, his daily report was reminiscent of the movie Groundhog Day: “Good morning. The patient is not feeling better, but he’s not feeling worse.”
Charlotte, NCbizjournals

Atrium Health steps up access to antibody treatments for Covid-19 patients

Atrium Health is partnering with government health officials to increase access to Covid-19 antibody treatments. Charlotte-based Atrium, with state and federal health departments, is offering monoclonal antibody (mAb) therapy at three of its locations. These antibodies are laboratory-made proteins that mimic the immune system's response to outside substances, such as viruses or bacteria. The treatment is most beneficial to patients who are at high risk for developing severe Covid-19 symptoms and/or to those who are unvaccinated and were exposed to the virus.
Medical ScienceMedicalXpress

Differences in COVID antibody responses emerge

Hope for a future without fear of COVID-19 comes down to circulating antibodies and memory B cells. Unlike circulating antibodies, which peak soon after vaccination or infection only to fade a few months later, memory B cells can stick around to prevent severe disease for decades. And they evolve over time, learning to produce successively more potent "memory antibodies" that are better at neutralizing the virus and more capable of adapting to variants.
Washington, DC630 WMAL

Fauci: Hospitals should use more antibody treatments

WASHINGTON — Dr. Anthony Fauci is urging hospitals and doctors to make greater use of antibody treatments for people infected with COVID-19 as hospitalizations and deaths rise due to the spread of the delta variant. Infusions of antibody drugs can keep patients who are experiencing mild-to-moderate symptoms from getting so...
Healthtennesseestar.com

Ohio Health Care Group Fears Vaccine Mandate Could Be Devastating

President Joe Biden’s plan to mandate COVID-19 vaccines for nursing home employees could damage further an industry struggling in Ohio, the executive director of the Ohio Health Care Association said. Pete Van Runkle said the group is pro-vaccine but a federal mandate negatively could affect services to some of the...
Oskaloosa, IAkyoutv.com

Health officials: The high cost of Covid-19

OSKALOOSA, Iowa (KYOU) - “It’s a pandemic of the unvaccinated,” according to health provider Arthur Zacharjasz who says the rising Covid-19 cases like the ones seen at Mahaska Health. “These hospitalizations are completely preventable,” Zacharjasz said. With rising hospitalization rates hospitals and health care providers are once again becoming overwhelmed...
Public HealthPetoskey News-Review

Munson, McLaren health care officials among state group urging vaccines

More than 40 different medical leaders and professionals from 21 of Michigan's top health care institutions comprised an open letter to the public Wednesday, urging people to get vaccinated against COVID-19. The letter was signed by a number of chief medical and nursing officers at hospitals from across the state,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy