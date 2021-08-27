Ohio among states authorized for emergency use of COVID-19 antibody treatment
(WKBN) – On Friday, the Food and Drug Administration announced changes in the emergency authorized use of two monoclonal antibody treatments for COVID-19. The emergency use authorization now allows the use of bamlanivimab and etesevimab administered together only in states, territories and U.S. jurisdictions where recent data shows the combined frequency of variants resistant to the treatment is less than or equal to 5%.www.wkbn.com
