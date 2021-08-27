Ohio among states authorized for emergency use of COVID-19 antibody treatment

Atrium Health is partnering with government health officials to increase access to Covid-19 antibody treatments. Charlotte-based Atrium, with state and federal health departments, is offering monoclonal antibody (mAb) therapy at three of its locations. These antibodies are laboratory-made proteins that mimic the immune system's response to outside substances, such as viruses or bacteria. The treatment is most beneficial to patients who are at high risk for developing severe Covid-19 symptoms and/or to those who are unvaccinated and were exposed to the virus.