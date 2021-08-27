The Hike To Avalanche Gorge In Montana Winds Through A Stunning Old Growth Forest
There are so many reasons to love Glacier National Park’s iconic Trail of the Cedars. It’s one of the only trails in the park that is ADA accessible, it’s extremely easy to find, and it’s only a mile in length, so you can work it into practically any busy park itinerary. But the part we love most is the fact that it’s surrounded by old growth forest, padded with lush green ferns and mosses. Entering the forest feels like you’re stepping into a fairytale.
Do you prefer to hike trails that are well-known or veer off the beaten path? Either way, we highly recommend checking out this trail.
