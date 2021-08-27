Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Montana State

The Hike To Avalanche Gorge In Montana Winds Through A Stunning Old Growth Forest

By Jessica Wick
Posted by 
Only In Montana
Only In Montana
 9 days ago

There are so many reasons to love Glacier National Park’s iconic Trail of the Cedars. It’s one of the only trails in the park that is ADA accessible, it’s extremely easy to find, and it’s only a mile in length, so you can work it into practically any busy park itinerary. But the part we love most is the fact that it’s surrounded by old growth forest, padded with lush green ferns and mosses. Entering the forest feels like you’re stepping into a fairytale.

During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zizkD_0bfETzFb00
The Trail of the Cedars starts and ends on Going-to-the-Sun Road.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Y9xqn_0bfETzFb00
Although you can start your journey from either side of the trail, most people begin their hike by proceeding along the eastern portion of the loop
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tfTiW_0bfETzFb00
Even if this hike involved nothing but a trail and the trees, we'd all love it anyway.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VpU16_0bfETzFb00
At the halfway point you'll near Avalanche Creek and a footbridge that passes over it.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3w51aa_0bfETzFb00
Here, you'll reach Avalanche Creek, which provides commanding views of the lower Avalanche Gorge.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uKybw_0bfETzFb00
Since this hike is so short and easy, it's a great beginners' trail for your little ones to try.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fKlPZ_0bfETzFb00
The Trail of the Cedars trail is extremely popular, and you might see some other Montanans along the way.

Do you prefer to hike trails that are well-known or veer off the beaten path? Either way, we highly recommend checking out this trail.

Comments / 3

Only In Montana

Only In Montana

1K+
Followers
406
Post
228K+
Views
ABOUT

From hidden waterfalls to the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants and attractions, Only In Montana is for people who LOVE Big Sky Country. We publish one article per day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.

 https://www.onlyinyourstate.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Montana Lifestyle
State
Montana State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Avalanche#Gorge#Ada
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
Related
Colorado Statebackpacker.com

Colorado’s Most Instagram-Famous Lake is Closed Indefinitely

Just three and a half months after reopening to the public, Colorado’s Hanging Lake is once again closed due to a mudslide that partially obliterated the trail to it, the U.S. Forest Service announced today. In a news conference, White River National Forest Supervisor Scott Fitzwilliams said a mudslide in...
Montana StatePosted by
Only In Montana

This 3-Mile Trail In Montana Leads To Two Stunning Waterfalls And A Winding Creek

Hiking at Glacier National Park can be intimidating, especially if you’re not experienced. Luckily, some of the most gorgeous trails at Glacier are also some of the easiest to find and the most beginner-friendly. For a beautiful day hike that will leave you breathless only because of its stunning scenery, check out the St. Mary […] The post This 3-Mile Trail In Montana Leads To Two Stunning Waterfalls And A Winding Creek appeared first on Only In Your State.
Estes Park, CO9News

Elk rut leads to closures in Rocky Mountain National Park

ESTES PARK, Colo. — The elk mating period has begun in Rocky Mountain National Park (RMNP). Starting Sept. 1, RMNP park officials instituted annual closures to prevent disturbance and harassment of elk during the period and to enhance visitor elk viewing opportunities. The closures, which will be in effect through...
TravelPosted by
Only In Montana

The Exhilarating Waterfall Hike In Montana That Everyone Must Experience At Least Once

Feeling adventurous, but don’t want to hike a strenuous trail? The St. Mary and Virginia Falls area is rated as one of the best hikes in Glacier National Park (and in a park with over 700 miles of trails, that’s saying something). On this easily accessed hike, visitors explore waterfalls but also get expansive views […] The post The Exhilarating Waterfall Hike In Montana That Everyone Must Experience At Least Once appeared first on Only In Your State.
LifestylePosted by
Only In West Virginia

Ride The Amtrak Through West Virginia’s New River Gorge For Just $11

There are some beautiful train rides through the Mountain State. West Virginia boasts such attractions as the Cass Scenic Railroad, New River Train Excursions, and the Durbin & Greenbrier Valley Railroad. And that’s not all! Have you ever thought of hopping on an Amtrak train for a short tour of some of West Virginia’s most […] The post Ride The Amtrak Through West Virginia’s New River Gorge For Just $11 appeared first on Only In Your State.
California StateSFGate

More than half of this treasured Calif. national park has burned

Lassen Volcanic National Park is still on fire. The second largest conflagration in California history, the Dixie Fire, has now spread over more than half of the park, with nearly 65,000 of the park’s 106,452 acres burned. And while it’s too soon to assess the damage, initial reports and photographs...
Montana StatePosted by
1240 KLYQ

Western Montana Forest Fire Tensions Ease Just A Little

The weekend lightning storm that passed through the Bitterroot Valley Saturday evening recorded over 200 strikes. But only two single-tree fires were reported from the rumbling storm, one up Skalkaho, southeast of Hamilton and the other south of Conner on the Bitterroot National Forest. Fire Management Officer Mark Wilson said the two blazes were quickly put out, though he expects a few more "hold over" fires to be spotted and extinguished this week.
California Statenationalgeographic.com

Fires feast on California’s historic old-growth forests

Lassen Volcanic National Park has an explosive past. This summer’s drought conditions have led to a combustible present. It’s not surprising that Lassen Peak has long been overshadowed by Yosemite and Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks. Although this summit looms over the Shasta Cascades, in Northern California, the sprawling national park named for it lacks soaring groves of giant sequoias, feathery waterfalls, and glacially carved granite monoliths that challenge the world’s best climbers.
Delaware StatePosted by
Only In Delaware

Walk Through Untouched Old Growth Forest At Delaware’s Barnes Woods Nature Preserve

Old-growth Forests are rare in the Mid-Atlantic region, as much of the land has been developed by loggers, trappers, and developers since the 1600s when Europeans began to settle the region. You can, however, find a small patch of old-growth forest in Delaware, if you know where to look! The Barnes Woods Nature Preserve is […] The post Walk Through Untouched Old Growth Forest At Delaware’s Barnes Woods Nature Preserve appeared first on Only In Your State.
Animalscowboystatedaily.com

Glacier National Park Staff Kills Food-Conditioned Black Bear

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. An adult female black bear was killed this week by Glacier National Park staff after it became conditioned to human foods. The bear was killed Thursday after multiple incidents of it eating human food and not showing fear of humans. On...
Beauty & Fashionthegeorgeanne.com

GS trio hikes through 14 states in record-fashion

Surviving off of cold instant mashed potatoes, ramen noodles, and tortillas for 138 days, the trio of thru-hikers were constantly hungry, everyday worrying about the amount of food they had. Survival on their mind, they know calories burn fast on the trail. Only one in four make it all the way through.
Montana StatePosted by
94.9 KYSS FM

Birds – Just Passin’ Through Montana

The shore birds are coming through Western Montana. Migration of birds such as the Red-necked Phalarope (photo above) are underway, with the fliers heading back to the Pacific coast. Bob Danley of the Bitterroot Outdoor Journal is noticing the increase in numbers, especially in the Mission Valley. He also noted a peregrine falcon nearby. The falcon is a speedy predator, looking for a possible shorebird meal.

Comments / 0

Community Policy