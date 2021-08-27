The Hike To Avalanche Gorge In Montana Winds Through A Stunning Old Growth Forest

There are so many reasons to love Glacier National Park’s iconic Trail of the Cedars. It’s one of the only trails in the park that is ADA accessible, it’s extremely easy to find, and it’s only a mile in length, so you can work it into practically any busy park itinerary. But the part we love most is the fact that it’s surrounded by old growth forest, padded with lush green ferns and mosses. Entering the forest feels like you’re stepping into a fairytale.

During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.

The Trail of the Cedars starts and ends on Going-to-the-Sun Road.

Although you can start your journey from either side of the trail, most people begin their hike by proceeding along the eastern portion of the loop

Even if this hike involved nothing but a trail and the trees, we'd all love it anyway.

At the halfway point you'll near Avalanche Creek and a footbridge that passes over it.

Here, you'll reach Avalanche Creek, which provides commanding views of the lower Avalanche Gorge.

Since this hike is so short and easy, it's a great beginners' trail for your little ones to try.

The Trail of the Cedars trail is extremely popular, and you might see some other Montanans along the way.

Do you prefer to hike trails that are well-known or veer off the beaten path? Either way, we highly recommend checking out this trail.