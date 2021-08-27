Shoppers Say This $28 Oil "Literally Melts" Their Pimples Overnight

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. After a few seasons of trekking in mud, dirt, and pollen, the last thing you want to see is a dirty carpet. While you could spot treat stains with a sprayable carpet cleaner every so often, it's certainly not the same as really digging in there to remove years of stains. To make carpets really shine again — for a fraction of the price of hiring a service — Amazon shoppers recommend investing in the Hoover Power Scrub Deluxe Carpet Cleaner Machine, which is currently 43 percent off.