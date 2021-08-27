Save $300 on the iPhone 12 Mini in this massive Best Buy deal
We love the iPhone 12 Mini, so we're happy to report that the mighty mini is currently enjoying a $300 off price over at Best Buy. You can either buy the iPhone 12 Mini handset in one lump sum for $429.99 down from $729.99 with T-Mobile, or you can go for a 24-month contract with Verizon, and save $300 by paying $16.66 a month instead of $29.17. That's a hefty amount of money off on a seriously good phone either way you look at it.www.creativebloq.com
