Save $300 on the iPhone 12 Mini in this massive Best Buy deal

By Beren Neale
Creative Bloq
Creative Bloq
 9 days ago
We love the iPhone 12 Mini, so we're happy to report that the mighty mini is currently enjoying a $300 off price over at Best Buy. You can either buy the iPhone 12 Mini handset in one lump sum for $429.99 down from $729.99 with T-Mobile, or you can go for a 24-month contract with Verizon, and save $300 by paying $16.66 a month instead of $29.17. That's a hefty amount of money off on a seriously good phone either way you look at it.

Creative Bloq delivers a daily mix of advice and inspiration for digital and traditional artists, web designers, graphic designers, 3D and VFX artists, illustrators, and more.

