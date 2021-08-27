Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Weather Forecast

fox5ny.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleScattered showers and storms are passing through the area tonight, creating some locally heavy downpours and the potential for some flash flooding. But temperatures will finally come down tomorrow. FOX 5 NY's Nick Gregory has your weather forecast.

www.fox5ny.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Greenlee County, AZweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Greenlee by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-05 14:55:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-05 15:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Greenlee A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 330 PM MST FOR CENTRAL GRAHAM AND WEST CENTRAL GREENLEE COUNTIES At 255 PM MST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Morenci to 13 miles north of Safford Regional Airport to 15 miles north of Thatcher, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Clifton and Morenci. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Cochise County, AZweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Cochise by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-05 12:53:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-05 13:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cochise A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 115 PM MST FOR WEST CENTRAL COCHISE COUNTY At 1252 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Tombstone, or 14 miles northeast of Sierra Vista, moving west at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Tombstone, Fairbank and Charleston. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Environmentweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Cimarron by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-05 18:01:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-05 21:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cimarron THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN CIMARRON COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 615 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm.
Environmentweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Cimarron by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-05 18:01:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-05 21:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cimarron THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN CIMARRON COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 615 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm.
Graham County, AZweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Graham by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-05 14:55:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-05 15:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Graham A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 330 PM MST FOR CENTRAL GRAHAM AND WEST CENTRAL GREENLEE COUNTIES At 255 PM MST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Morenci to 13 miles north of Safford Regional Airport to 15 miles north of Thatcher, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Clifton and Morenci. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Greenlee County, AZweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Greenlee by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-05 15:24:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-05 16:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Greenlee A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 330 PM MST FOR CENTRAL GRAHAM AND WEST CENTRAL GREENLEE COUNTIES At 255 PM MST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Morenci to 13 miles north of Safford Regional Airport to 15 miles north of Thatcher, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Clifton and Morenci. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Graham County, AZweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Graham, Pinal by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-05 17:48:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-05 18:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Graham; Pinal A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM MST FOR WESTERN GRAHAM AND EAST CENTRAL PINAL COUNTIES At 547 PM MST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Aravaipa Canyon Wilderness to 7 miles south of Dudleyville to 15 miles southwest of Winkelman to 13 miles southwest of Kearny, moving south at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Mammoth, Dudleyville and Aravaipa Canyon Wilderness. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Graham County, AZweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Graham, Greenlee by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-05 14:55:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-05 15:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Graham; Greenlee A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 330 PM MST FOR CENTRAL GRAHAM AND WEST CENTRAL GREENLEE COUNTIES At 255 PM MST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Morenci to 13 miles north of Safford Regional Airport to 15 miles north of Thatcher, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Clifton and Morenci. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

Comments / 0

Community Policy