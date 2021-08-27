5 Potential Surprise Las Vegas Raiders Cut Candidates Ft. Solomon Thomas & Jalen Richard
Raiders rumors are swirling during Las Vegas Raiders training camp and today Raiders Report host Mitchell Renz takes a look at who could be surprise cuts for the Raiders. Jon Gruden & Mike Mayock will have some tough choices to make as they will have to trim the roster down as the Raiders 53-man roster is due by August 31st, which means the Raiders have to cut 28 players. Could the Raiders shock Raider Nation and cut players like Solomon Thomas, Jalen Richard, Amik Robertson, Isaiah Johnson, and Brandon Parker. The Raiders Report is the most watched Raiders YouTube channel in the WORLD!www.chatsports.com
