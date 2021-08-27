Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Cowboys LB Jaylon Smith lands on NFL analysts “players who could be traded” list

By Blogging The Boys
chatsports.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAre you tired of talking about Jaylon Smith yet? You might be, but the topic seems to keep cropping up somehow, someway. But this week good ol’ number nine had his name in the news again, but it wasn’t for how he played in practice or something he said to the media. Instead, he found his name in plugged-in analyst Gregg Rosenthal’s “2021 NFL roster bubble: Notable players who could be traded or cut” article put out on the NFL.com website.

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Cowboys Lb Jaylon Smith#Nfl Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cowboys Wire Podcast: Anyone else notice Jaylon Smith's absence on Hard Knocks?

Nobody loves the spotlight like Jaylon Smith, except for maybe Jerry Jones. The owner of the Dallas Cowboys has never found a microphone he didn’t want to fondle nor a crowd he didn’t want to address. So given that his franchise that he has molded into a $6 billion nation-state is starring in HBO’s Hard Knocks documentary this year, it’s no surprise that we’ve gotten a big dose of Jones front and center.
NFLchatsports.com

Should the Dallas Cowboys approach Jaylon Smith about a pay cut?

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Jaylon Smith (9) and Micah Parsons (11) (Jason Parkhurst-USA TODAY Sports) The Dallas Cowboys have a roster dilemma and the only way out could come in the way of a pay cut for the former defensive captain. His situation makes me wonder how valuable linebacker contracts are.
NFLCBS Sports

Five NFL trades that make sense ahead of 2021 season: Jaylon Smith to Raiders, Packers land Stephon Gilmore

Please return your seat and tray-tables to their upright position, because the NFL preseason has begun its final descent. The regular season is roughly two weeks away, and that means teams around the league are strapped with not only reducing their roster count to an 80-man tally this week, but down to 53 players before the month of August waves goodbye. Not every move will be a direct release, however, because trades are usually another prevalent tool used by clubs to shape their roster just ahead of the kickoff in September.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL.com Suggests 1 Cowboys Star Could Be Traded

The time for NFL teams to make final decisions on their roster for the 2021 season is rapidly approaching. That means some tough calls will need to be made over the next week. For instance, the Dallas Cowboys could find themselves in a precarious situation with one of their star linebackers.
NFLuticaphoenix.net

99 to 9: Why NFL stars Jaylon Smith, Jalen Ramsey

Minnesota Vikings cornerback Patrick Peterson, Los Angeles Rams corner Jalen Ramsey and Dallas Cowboys linebacker Jaylon Smith are among the many NFL stars who have switched this season to numbers that are nontraditional for their positions. The league relaxed its restrictions on positional numbering earlier this year, opening the door...
NFLCBS Sports

Cowboys stock up, stock down in 2021 preseason: Jaylon Smith among several sinking, Jabril Cox going up

The NFL preseason is all about one thing and one thing only: evaluation. Sure, wins are fun, but not if they come tied to injury at key positions and blah blah blah, you're smart enough to understand how August works. Getting back to the crux of it all, the Dallas Cowboys have been hairline deep (George Jefferson's) in player evaluations, having already trimmed the roster from 90 men last week down to the mandatory count of 85, and they'll now have to go to 80 this week before taking an ax to it ahead of the NFL deadline at the end of August -- slashing it to only 53.
NFLprofootballnetwork.com

Five NFL players who could be traded ahead of Tuesday’s 53-man roster deadline

Get ready for the busiest week on the NFL calendar. Over 600 players will be a victim of NFL cuts by Tuesday [August 31] as teams pare down their rosters ahead of the 53-man deadline. Before that happens, these clubs will try to get some kind of value for guys that, while talented, teams simply don’t have room to keep. So NFL trades will happen in the next 48 hours — with some pretty significant names believed to be available.
NFLPosted by
On3.com

Dallas Cowboys Jaylon Smith blocks out his critics

Former Notre Dame linebacker Jaylon Smith is likely the fourth linebacker in the Dallas Cowboys’ rotation. He’s been the subject of recent trade scenarios in the media but that doesn’t mean he’s letting his critics off the hook. After the Cowboys drafted Micah Parsons and Jabril Cox in the first...
NFLchatsports.com

Cowboys' Jaylon Smith shakes off criticism like 'Michael Jordan, LeBron James'

FRISCO, Texas -- As the Dallas Cowboys continue to fall in love with 2021 first-round draft pick Micah Parsons, delight in the apparent rejuvenation of Leighton Vander Esch and smile at the transition to linebacker made by Keanu Neal, there is a burning question to answer. What happens to linebacker...
NFLPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

The Real Reason Cam Newton was Released by the Patriots

Colin Cowherd: “Cam has always been bizarrely coddled by the media. I can never figure out why the media chooses to support some players and not others. Lamar Jackson gets more crap – the guy wins 80% of his games and he gets better every year. Cam has never had back-to-back winning seasons, but he’s been bizarrely coddled by the American sports media his entire career. He’s a 59.5% completion percentage, banged up guy, with two COVID issues with the Patriots and they let him go. I was told this morning by a source that I trust that the COVID stuff was the last straw… They were DONE with it. In the end, Ron Rivera and Bill Belichick, both defensive coaches, both smart coaches, both successful coaches, both been in Super Bowls, and both bailed on Cam. They’re both NO NONSENSE head coaches. The quarterback is the position that HAS to be reliable. I don’t want to hear this morning that Mac Jones won this job because he was good against fourth-stringers in the preseason. You don’t go from back up to being really the only viable starting quarterback on a team because you were great against the fourth-stringers. Don’t kid yourself, this COVID nonsense – don’t listen to anybody – I got it sourced, it drove them nuts. I said last week that New England leaked the story last week about how ‘disappointed’ they were with Cam. They were unhappy with this COVID snafu by Cam. New England only leaks what they want out. When they moved off Cam they wanted you to know that it was on HIM, it’s not us, and they’re pissed. This wasn’t about Mac Jones winning the job playing well against fourth-stringers. Did you notice 4-5 veteran New England players – James White, Matthew Slater, Brian Hoyer, Dont’a Hightower – all Belichick’s guys, all had leaked stories last week saying how Mac Jones was so ‘mature’ and that he ‘won the locker room.’ You think that was a coincidence? No, they made sure veterans said nice things about Mac Jones. We all knew the Cam thing was a ‘Band-Aid.’ I thought it was a weird fit but I thought he was coachable and it’s a bridge year after Brady. With the COVID thing and Mac Jones playing well in the preseason it was just ‘let’s rip the Band-Aid off and let it go.’ What is the only thing that Belichick truly loved about Brady? It wasn’t his arm, it wasn’t his athletic ability, it wasn’t his size, it was Tom’s reliability. We all make decisions – when you agitate you’ll get released fast.” (Full Audio Above)
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Dak Prescott Reveals What He Bought With Signing Bonus

Prescott revealed on Sunday night that he celebrated his rookie deal by getting some gas for his car and a snack or two. That appears modest compared to how he celebrated his latest extension. The Cowboys quarterback bought a Ferrari. “Probably dinner for the whole family and friends when they...
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Mac Jones’ girlfriend reacts to rookie quarterback getting starting job after Cam Newton cut

It’s official. Rookie quarterback Mac Jones will run the offense for the New England Patriots. Just in case you have been too busy watching videos of cute kittens on YouTube, Jones got the QB1 status for Patriots coach Bill Belichick after veteran signal-caller Cam Newton got cut. While the move came as a surprise to many, it’s hard to argue with Belichick, who only has 189,586 Super Bowl rings to his name (unofficially).
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Dallas Cowboys: Make Cam Newton the QB2 in 2021

In 2020, we all witnessed the horror show of the Dallas Cowboys not having a competent backup quarterback-let alone not having franchise quarterback Dak Prescott playing under center. The Cowboys backup quarterbacks’ horror show was so bad that it nearly rivaled the Cowboys’ putrid 31st ranked defense. Hey, they were...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Dallas Cowboys Have Claimed A New Quarterback

The Dallas Cowboys cut a pair of quarterbacks on Tuesday in Ben DiNucci and Garrett Gilbert. As a result, Cooper Rush was the only backup quarterback listed on the depth chart behind Dak Prescott. It didn’t take very long for the Cowboys to add another signal-caller to their roster, though....

Comments / 0

Community Policy