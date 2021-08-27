‘Cobra Kai’ Season 5 Ordered By Netflix

Well, it seems that the mega-streaming service liked what it saw with Geeked Week earlier this summer because Netflix is going the global fan event route in September with Tudum. "Tudum"? Yup, the virtual event is named after the streaming service's signature opening melody and is meant to offer fans exclusives and first-looks at some of Netflix's original titles. On Saturday, September 25, the stars and creators from over 70 original series, films & specials will be on hand for a day filled with trailers, interactive panels & discussions about some of the most highly-anticipated premieres and returns on the horizon. What shows are we talking about? How about Bridgerton, The Crown, Cobra Kai, Cowboy Bebop, The Sandman, The Witcher, Stranger Things, Army of Thieves, Big Mouth, Colin in Black and White, Emily in Paris, La Casa De Papel, Ozark, Sex Education, and more.