Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Skilled nursing facility suspends visits after resident contracts COVID-19

mynbc5.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMALONE, N.Y. — Visitations at a skilled nursing facility in northern New York have been temporarily suspended after one resident tested positive for COVID-19. In a press release, facility officials said the resident's test came back positive Wednesday. It was prompted by a visit from a person who later tested positive for the virus.

www.mynbc5.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Skilled Nursing Facility#Visitations#Covid 19#Malone
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Health ServicesMcKnight's

Medicare nursing home residents more likely to be diagnosed, hospitalized and die from COVID-19 than beneficiaries not in facilities

Despite nursing home residents accounting for just 2% of the Medicare population, the group is disproportionately impacted by COVID-19 when compared to community beneficiaries, according to preliminary findings released by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services on Tuesday. The CMS study found that the Medicare nursing home resident population...
Malone, NYmymalonetelegram.com

Limited visitations resume at nursing facility

MALONE — Limited visitations at The Alice Center’s Skilled Nursing Facility resumed Friday morning, after being temporarily suspended due to a resident testing positive for the coronavirus. “We know this process is stressful, and want to thank our residents and families for their patience and compassion as we follow DOH...
Hopkins County, KYMessenger

Hospital, jail suspend visitation due to COVID-19 concerns

Baptist Health Madisonville and the Hopkins County Jail are both suspending visitation at their respective facilities effective immediately due to the rapid spread of COVID-19 in Hopkins County. Baptist suspended visitation for most patients in the hospital and medical group practices today, and will allow only essential caregivers to accompany...
Junction City, KSJunction City Daily Union

Longtime GCH nurse talks about surge of COVID-19 cases

Geary Community Hospital Director of Case Management and RN Melanie Griffin has worked at GCH for more than 20 years. She started in mental healthcare and ended up in co-managing GCH’s intensive care unit and medical surgical unit. Griffin started on the path that would lead her to GCH in...
Santa Maria, CASanta Maria Times

Over 100 residents, local nurses rally against COVID-19 vaccine mandates

Over 100 Santa Maria health-care workers and community members lined up down Betteravia and Bradley roads Monday in protest of state mandates requiring COVID-19 vaccines for health care-workers, as cases continue to surge throughout the state. The crowd at the busy intersection included employees from Marian Regional Medical Center and...
Health ServicesMedicalXpress

COVID-19 reinfections higher among nursing home residents

COVID-19 took its largest toll on residents of U.S. nursing homes. Prior to the vaccine roll-out, many states reported that over a third of all cases and deaths occurred amongst this vulnerable population. New research led by the Yale School of Public Health in collaboration with the Connecticut Department of...
Public HealthFireEngineering.com

FL Fire Lieutenant Dies After Contracting COVID-19

The U.S. Fire Administration issued a notice on the death of a fire lieutenant with the Jacksonville (FL) Fire and Rescue Department who passed away after contracting the coronavirus. Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Lieutenant Mario J. Moya, 51, unselfishly served his community while continuing to expose himself to the virus...
Watertown, NYinformnny.com

Family visitations resume at Samaritan Summit Village Skilled Nursing facility

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Families can once again visit residents at one of Samaritan Health’s nursing home facilities. Following a temporary closure, family visitation has resumed at the Samaritan Summit Village Skilled Nursing facility. This was after the facility was directed to pause visitation as a staff member tested positive for the coronavirus.
Public HealthPosted by
TIME

Nursing Home COVID-19 Vaccine Mandates Protect The Most Vulnerable, But Pose a Hidden Threat to Residents

Some two weeks before U.S. President Joe Biden announced on Aug. 18 that nursing homes must require their staff to get vaccinated or risk losing their Medicare and Medicaid funding , Genesis HealthCare, which manages about 250 facilities nationwide that offer long-term care and other services, had said its workers would need to be vaccinated . “The growing spread of the Delta variant makes clear that we need to increase our vaccination rates substantially to better protect our patients, residents and employees,” read an Aug. 2 memo to employees, noting that 65% of staffers were vaccinated at that point; employees had until Aug. 23 to get their shots.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

I'm an ER Doctor and Urge You Read This Now

The Delta variant is aggressively spreading throughout the United States as I write this article. Hospitals in Southern states like Mississippi, Alabama, Missouri, Texas and Florida are being overwhelmed. The summer surge in many areas has been fueled by low vaccination rates, lax public health and an extremely infectious variant. Many who have refused vaccination are now dying. Meantime, school is starting again in person across the US. I'm the father of 8 year old and 13 year old boys and my school district has mandated masks for in-person learning. I am also Assistant Professor of Emergency Medicine, Sidney Kimmel Medical College – Thomas Jefferson University. When the school board discussed the issue, I attended by Zoom and endured multiple misinformed speeches by members of my community. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.

Comments / 0

Community Policy