Some metro Phoenix school districts let families opt out of mask mandates. How many have?

By Featured News
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs alarm grew over the spread of the COVID-19 delta variant as Arizona schools opened for the fall, parent Daniel Quist was relieved when his district took up a mask mandate. But that relief quickly faded when he learned that families would be able to opt out. The form on the website of Litchfield Elementary School District, where two of his children attend school, did not ask parents to state a reason for not participating, or list any medical need.

