The Best Fitness Deals You Can Find Online Right Now: Save $300 On Ellipticals, 70% On Resistance Bands & More

Working out from home is simply easier. Think about it, every time you step foot into a gym, you’re constantly dealing with other people. Machine hogs, sweaty air, unsanitized weights, lines to use the water fountain — none of it ever seems worth it.

So, why don’t you just work out from home?

If your response is, “because I have no money”, think again. You do have the money. We searched the internet for the best fitness deals and found a number worth consideration for finishing up that at-home gym in your basement. Deals range from the best ellipticals to the best non-slip yoga mats and everything in between.

Right now, you can save big on some of the most sought-after workout gear you can purchase online. Total Gym’s highly-rated APEX Indoor Home Workout strength-training machine is now 20% off its original price on Amazon. RELIFE’s Power Tower Dip Station , also great for pullups, pushups, knee raises and more, is $60 off. You can still snag $300 off the Schwinn 470 Elliptical Machine and get cardio done right in the comfort of your own home. In need of a new scale to track your progress? Good, save 15% on the Etekcity Digital Body Weight Bathroom Scale today. The deals simply don’t get any better.

If you’re ready to get saving by getting in on the best fitness deals of the week, you’ve come to the right place. Check out how to finish that home gym for much less than you think right now.

Total Gym APEX Versatile Indoor Home Workout

$120 OFF

Buy: Total Gym APEX Versatile Indoor Home Workout $499.00

RELIFE Power Tower Dip Station for Home Gym

Buy: RELIFE Power Tower Dip Station $139.99

Schwinn 470 Elliptical Machine



Buy: Schwinn 470 Elliptical Machine $999.00

Bowflex SelectTech Dumbbell



Buy: Bowflex SelectTech Dumbbell $399.00

Bowflex SelectTech Adjustable Full Body Strength System Barbell



Buy: Bowflex SelectTech Adjustable Full Body Strength System Barbell $807.99

Utopia Home 2-Pack Shaker Bottle



Buy: Utopia Home 2-Pack Shaker Bottle $14.99

Schwinn IC Bike Series



Buy: Schwinn IC Bike Series $999.00

Apex Adjustable Cast Iron Kettlebell



Buy: Apex Adjustable Cast Iron Kettlebell $67.99

Etekcity Digital Body Weight Bathroom Scale



Buy: Etekcity Digital Body Weight Bathroom Scale $16.88

Sunny Health & Fitness Magnetic Rowing Machine



Buy: Sunny Health & Fitness Magnetic Rowing Machine $249.99

WODFitters Heavy Duty Fitness Sandbag

30% OFF

Buy: WODFitters Heavy Duty Fitness Sandbag $48.99

SUPALAK 15 Piece Resistance Band Set

LIMITED TIME DEAL – 70% OFF

Buy: SUPALAK 15-Piece Resistance Band Set $15.99

Love what you’re seeing? Follow us on Twitter , Instagram and Facebook and be the first to hear about new product launches, the latest trends and can’t miss deals you won’t find anywhere else.