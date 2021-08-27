Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Mexican parents use injunctions to get kids vaccinated

By FABIOLA SÁNCHEZ
Posted by 
WOKV
WOKV
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LPDLN_0bfEIHSg00
Virus Outbreak Mexico Residents wait in line to be vaccinated with a dose of the Pfizer COVID-19, during a vaccination drive for people between the ages of 18-29, in Mexico City, Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo) (Eduardo Verdugo)

MEXICO CITY — (AP) — Hundreds of parents in Mexico have resorted to filing for court injunctions to get coronavirus vaccines for their children after the government refused to consider vaccinating those under 18.

In the U.S. and other countries, childhood vaccinations are already underway, but Mexican officials have downplayed the risk for minors. That is despite the 613 deaths and 60,928 confirmed COVID-19 cases among people under 18 in Mexico to date.

About 15 parents have won the injunctions and got their children shots as the government presses schools to return to in-person classes Monday.

Alma Franco, a lawyer in the southern state of Oaxaca, was one of the first to seek vaccination for her children through the constitutional appeals known in Mexico as "amparos." Such appeals ask a judge to strike down, freeze or reverse a government action that may violate the plaintiff's rights.

Franco won the appeal and got a vaccine shot for her 12-year-old son, and then posted a copy of the appeal on social media so others could essentially copy and paste it and file their own.

“I am a mother, and I would not want any family to be in mourning because the Mexican government failed to defend the health of children,” said Franco, 48. She said an estimated 200 parents have followed her path to try to win vaccines.

Local media reported that 15 such injunctions have been granted so far and 31 rejected.

Ingrid Nattalie, a 13-year-old middle school student in the northern city of Mexicali, across the border from Calexico, California, was also got a shot, something her family's lawyer, Jorge Lizarraga, called “a legal triumph.”

Mexico's medical health safety board has approved Pfizer shots for use in people as young as 12. But in Mexico, only the government is currently able to import and administer the vaccines — so far giving around 57 million doses to those over 18, enough to cover 64% of adults with at least one shot.

To date, Mexico has suffered about 257,000 test-confirmed deaths. But because so little testing is done, official excess-death counts suggests the real toll is around 400,000.

The United States and 11 countries in Latin America have started vaccinating youths aged 12 to 17, in part because young people are believed to play a role in spreading the disease. But Mexico's under-18 population hasn't been included in the vaccination programs, which are free.

Assistant Health Secretary Hugo López-Gatell, the government's point man for the pandemic, said “under the age of 18, there is a much lower risk of getting COVID, above all a severe case, and the risk of dying is practically nil.”

Dr. Andreu Comas, a professor at the medical school of the Autonomous University of San Luis Potosí, said children are getting caught up in Mexico's third wave of the virus, though severe cases are less frequent than in adults.

Comas said children are “big carriers and propagators of the disease.”

The administration of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has been urging parents to send their kids back to school for in-person classes, which have been suspended for almost 1 1/2 years, saying it is necessary for children's intellectual and social development.

Many parents agree on the need to return to classes, but say it could be too much of a strain to do so without vaccines.

“The children have been locked up at home for a year and a half, amid fear," Franco said. “This (vaccination) gives them some security and certainty that things will be better for them if they get infected.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
5K+
Followers
27K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mexican People#Latin America#Vaccinations#Ap#Mexicali#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
Place
Mexico City
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Covid-19 Vaccine
Related
Public HealthPosted by
Boston

Parents get coached on how to escape mask and vaccine rules

ALSEA, Ore. (AP) — An Oregon school superintendent is telling parents they can get their children out of wearing masks by citing federal disability law. A pastor at a California megachurch is offering religious exemptions for anyone morally conflicted over vaccine requirements. And Louisiana’s attorney general has posted sample letters...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Off-label use of the vaccine adds complication to vaccine debate for kids

WASHINGTON, D.C. — There’s a new push to get an approved COVID-19 vaccine for young kids. Some lawmakers are questioning when the FDA will grant emergency use of the shot for children under the age of 11. But there’s another layer complicating the debate. With the FDA granting full approval to the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for adults, it opens the door for a medical practice that many of us don’t really talk about. It’s known as off-label use and it allows pediatricians to give the COVID-19 shot to younger kids, even though it isn’t approved for them yet.
Immigrationabc17news.com

EXPLAINER: Mexico confronts complex position on immigration

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico is facing immigration pressures from the north, south and within its own borders, putting it in an increasingly difficult position. Thousands of migrants continue to cross its southern border, the United States is sending thousands more back from the north and there’s the renewed prospect of the U.S. making asylum seekers wait in Mexico for long periods of time. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said this week that the strategy of containing migrants in the south is untenable on its own and more investment needed to be made to keep people from leaving their homes.
ImmigrationArkansas Online

U.S. immigrant policy frets Mexican president

HUIXTLA, Mexico -- Mexico President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador expressed frustration with a strategy of containing migrants in the south on Thursday and said he would write to U.S. President Joe Biden to insist that country contribute to his favorite development projects in the region. The president's comments came after...
POTUSWashington Post

For U.S. and Mexico, awkward first steps to restart Trump’s ‘Remain in Mexico’

The Biden administration has initiated talks with the Mexican government to restart the “Remain in Mexico” program and once more send asylum seekers outside U.S. territory while their cases are processed, as federal courts have ordered. But early indications suggest the controversial Trump-era policy may not return on a large scale.
ImmigrationPosted by
Shore News Network

Mexican Immigration Officials Stop And Beat Migrants in Caravan, Videos Show

Mexican immigration officials stopped and physically beat a migrant caravan on its way to the U.S., several videos posted to Twitter on Thursday show. Officials from the Mexican National Guard, suited up in riot gear and carrying large plastic shields, joined others from the Mexican National Institute of Migration and attacked migrants traveling as part of a caravan reportedly headed for the U.S., video shows. Migrants were recorded running away and screaming as officials forced them into white National Institute of Migration vans.

Comments / 0

Community Policy