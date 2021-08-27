Lubbock Live: Festival for The Arts kicks off Saturday, August 28th

LUBBOCK, Texas– The first Lubbock Live Festival For The Arts will take place Saturday, August 28th from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. at the LHUCA! The purpose is to give back to the local arts community and gather all the local artists in one place to show the citizens of Lubbock just how much art is available in the community. Fore more information head to https://lubbocklivefestival.com/lubbocklivefestival/.