Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Toronto at Detroit Preview: Tigers welcome Jays for three-game home series

By Bless You Boys
chatsports.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Detroit Tigers have bounced back rather well since being swept at home by the Los Angeles Angels over a week ago, taking a three-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays last weekend and splitting a two-game mid-weeker with the St. Louis Cardinals. Now, the Motor City Kitties return home to the friendly confines of Comerica Park to host those same Blue Jays in another three-game set starting Friday night.

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Toronto#The Detroit Tigers#The Los Angeles Angels#The Toronto Blue Jays#The St Louis Cardinals
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Detroit Tigers
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Angels
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
MLB Teams
Toronto Blue Jays
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBSportsGrid

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Chicago White Sox Betting Preview

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Chicago White Sox, Moneyline, Total, and Odds. Spread: Blue Jays +1.5 (-184)|White Sox -1.5 (+152) Odds to Win the World Series: Blue Jays +5000|White Sox +650. Odds courtesy of Fanduel Sportsbook. Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook today and get your first bet risk-free for up to...
MLBSportsnet.ca

Jays drop the series to the Tigers, keep the AL wild card within reach

Aug. 23: John Smoltz, Trey Wingo, and the 162nd Queen’s Plate. George Rusic and Julie Stewart-Binks host! Jon Morosi weighs in on the Blue Jays’ 5-3 loss to the Tigers on Sunday and Miguel Cabrera slugging his 500th career home run (52:35). Michael Copeland, Chief Commercial Officer of Woodbine Entertainment, stops by to chat about Safe Conduct winning the 162nd running of the Queen’s Plate and […]
MLBsacramentosun.com

Blue Jays seeking payback in series against Tigers

The Toronto Blue Jays will try to make up ground in the American League wild-card race against the same team they faced last weekend. Toronto lost two of three games to the Detroit Tigers in that home series, with both defeats coming in extra innings. They'll square off for three more games whenthe series shifts to Detroit, beginning on Friday.
MLBPosted by
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Tigers release lineup for finale vs. Blue Jays

The Detroit Tigers will look to take a series against a solid team when they take on the Toronto Blue Jays in the finale of their 3-game series on Sunday afternoon. The Tigers have released their starting lineup for today’s game and as you can see, Miguel Cabrera will be the DH and bat fourth as he looks to hit home run No. 500.
MLBMining Journal

Detroit Tigers lose 1-run decision for second straight day to Toronto Blue Jays

DETROIT — Jose Berrios pitched seven strong innings and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Tigers 2-1 on Sunday, taking two of three in a low-scoring series with Detroit. “You don’t see a guy change his delivery during a season and have success, but he’s done it,” Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo said. “Give him credit for making the adjustment — he was great out there today.”
MLBchatsports.com

Detroit Tigers vs. Toronto Blue Jays: TV, radio, starting pitchers for Sunday's finale

Where: Rogers Centre, Toronto. TV: Bally Sports Detroit. Radio: WXYT-FM (97.1 FM; other radio affiliates). First-pitch weather forecast: Mostly cloudy, 84 degrees (Rogers Centre has a retractable roof). Probable starting pitchers: Tigers RHP Drew Hutchinson (0-1, 10.80 ERA) vs. Blue Jays LHP Steven Matz (10-7, 4.08 ERA). The series so...
MLBchatsports.com

Toronto Blue Jays Legend Admits To World Series Frustration

Former Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Dave Stieb has admitted that the team’s thrilling World Series victory in 1992 left him feeling extremely mixed emotions. In a recent interview with Betway Insider, Stieb provided an in-depth insight into his storied career with a franchise that enjoyed huge success in the early 1990s.
MLBSportsnet.ca

Blue Jays win 2-1 in Detroit, take series win

Kevin Smith hit his 1st Major League homer, while Jose Berrios struck out 11 in 7 innings as the Toronto Blue Jays picked up a 2-1 victory over the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Ben Wagner has all the highlights!. Now Playing. Blue Jays sneak past the Tigers in 10.
MLBDetroit Free Press

Detroit Tigers' rally wasted in 3-2 loss to Toronto Blue Jays in extra innings

The throw from Detroit Tigers left fielder Akil Baddoo looked perfect. Toronto Blue Jays slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. — the free extra-inning runner on second base to open the 10th inning — slid into home just before Baddoo's rocket connected with catcher Eric Haase, who turned to apply the tag. Guerrero had been running on Corey Dickerson's single.
MLBBless You Boys

Blue Jays 2, Tigers 1: Duo of dingers doom Detroiters

The rubber match of the three-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays, on a warm weekend in Detroit, resulted in a 2-1 victory for the visitors, whose only runs came on a pair of solo home runs. Matthew Boyd made his return to Detroit for his first start since June...
MLBCentral Illinois Proud

Matthew Boyd returns for Tigers in series finale vs. Blue Jays

Matthew Boyd began the season as the Detroit Tigers ace. He’ll go to the mound on Sunday content to just be back in the rotation. Boyd will start for the first time since June 14 in the finale of a three-game home series against Toronto. The left-hander has been sidelined...
MLBBless You Boys

Detroit vs. Toronto Preview: Matt Boyd returns for rubber match

It has been a thrilling series so far between the Detroit Tigers and Toronto Blue Jays this weekend, with the two splitting a pair of closely-contested pitcher’s duels including a 3-2 extra-inning loss on Saturday night to knot things up. The matchups on the mound have been heavily in the visiting team’s favor but the good guys have found a way to grind out the games.

Comments / 0

Community Policy