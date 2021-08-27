Toronto at Detroit Preview: Tigers welcome Jays for three-game home series
The Detroit Tigers have bounced back rather well since being swept at home by the Los Angeles Angels over a week ago, taking a three-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays last weekend and splitting a two-game mid-weeker with the St. Louis Cardinals. Now, the Motor City Kitties return home to the friendly confines of Comerica Park to host those same Blue Jays in another three-game set starting Friday night.www.chatsports.com
