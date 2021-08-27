Cancel
East Dubuque, IL

Home in rural East Dubuque destroyed by fire

By Telegraph Herald
 9 days ago

EAST DUBUQUE, Ill.-- A vacant house in rural East Dubuque was destroyed by fire Thursday night, but no injuries were reported. Cal Cain, chief of the Menominee-Dunleith Volunteer Fire Department, said his department arrived at the blaze at 5352 North Menominee Road at about 5:45 p.m. Thursday. Firefighters from the East Dubuque and Galena, as well as Hazel Green and Jamestown, Wis., departments also were called to the scene.

