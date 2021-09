This week many people will head to the Arthur Ashe Stadium in Flushing, New York, to attend matches of the U.S. Open tennis tournament. But how many of those fans will know about the legacy of Ashe beyond once being a famous tennis player? Rex Miller and Sam Pollard’s documentary “Citizen Ashe” should help rectify that. The film, which just premiered at the Telluride Film Festival, tackles Ashe’s story and his contributions as a Black man in the predominantly white sport of tennis during a volatile period in this country’s history. Ashe left a formidable legacy, having been part of the Civil Rights movement. He was one of the first people to speak against the Apartheid regime in South Africa. In the 1980s, he contracted HIV/Aids and became an advocate for patient rights in the last few years of his life. This is a life worth examining.