Louisville, KY

'23 Male SF Kaleb Glenn Lists Louisville Among Top Schools

By Matthew McGavic
Posted by 
LouisvilleReport
LouisvilleReport
 9 days ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - One of the top targets for the Louisville men's basketball program in the Class of 2023 is one step closer to becoming a Cardinal.

Kaleb Glenn, who plays less than five miles away from the University of Louisville's campus at Louisville Male (Ky.), announced his top four schools on Friday with the Cardinals making cut. Indiana, Tennessee and Texas A&M round out the list.

There's a reason that the 6-foot-6, 200-pound small forward is arguably Louisville's top target in the class, and not just because he's a local product. According to 247Sports' in-house rankings, he is the No. 1 prospect in the state of Kentucky, and No. 41 in the nation.

In both his freshman and sophomore seasons for the Bulldogs, Glenn averaged a double-double. He put up 13.4 points and 10.1 rebounds his first year, leading Male to a 32-4 record and received a Second Team Freshman All-American selection from MaxPreps.

As a follow up act, despite Male playing just 11 games due to COVID-19, he averaged 20.5 points and 12.6 rebounds to earn an honorable mention of MaxPreps' Sophomore All-American team.

Glenn took an unofficial visit to campus when the mandatory recruiting dead period ended in June, and is also expected to take another for "Louisville Live" on Sept. 18.

(Photo of Kaleb Glenn: Donna Witten via The Daily Hoosier)

LouisvilleReport is a FanNation channel covering Louisville athletics

Related
Louisville, KYPosted by
LouisvilleReport

Points of Emphasis: Louisville vs. Ole Miss

ATLANTA - The Louisville Cardinals (0-0, 0-0 ACC) will kick off the 2021 season under the lights and in primetime, heading on down to Atlanta, Ga. to square off with the Ole Miss Rebels (0-0, 0-0 SEC in the annual Chick-Fil-A Kickoff Game. Here are some of the more notable...
Louisville, KYPosted by
LouisvilleReport

Malik Cunningham, CJ Avery Named Captains for 2021 Season

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Ahead of Monday’s season-opener against Ole Miss, the Louisville football program has announced their two captains for the 2021 season. Redshirt junior quarterback Malik Cunningham and fifth-year senior inside linebacker CJ Avery were chosen to represent the Cardinals heading into year three of the Scott Satterfield era. Both were part of the five captains from the 2020 season.
Louisville, KYPosted by
LouisvilleReport

Preview: Louisville Cardinals vs. Ole Miss Rebels

Louisville Cardinals (0-0, 0-0 ACC) vs. Ole Miss Rebels (0-0, 0-0 SEC) - Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. - Weather Conditions: Intervals of clouds and sunshine in the morning with more clouds for later in the day. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 86F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Louisville, KYPosted by
LouisvilleReport

Louisville Not Showing Complacency vs. Ole Miss Defense

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - There's hardly any doubt as to what the calling card is for Ole Miss. In their first season under head coach Lane Kiffin, the Rebels sported one of the best offenses in all of college football, averaging 555.5 yards and 39.2. points per game during the 2020 season. Their M.O. is to light up the scoreboard with their high-flying spread offense.
Louisville, KYPosted by
LouisvilleReport

From The Pink Seats: Episode 27 - Ole Miss Preview

LOUISVILLE, Ky - Louisville Report deputy editor Matt McGavic and State of Louisville co-founder Jacob Lane are back, and this time, they have an actual game to preview!. On this episode of 'From The Pink Seats', the guys are are joined by former U of L linebacker/fullback and Student Assistant Coach Vincent Lococo to preview the opening week matchup against Ole Miss down in Atlanta, Ga.
Louisville, KYPosted by
LouisvilleReport

How to Watch, Listen: Louisville vs. Ole Miss

ATLANTA - The 2021 college football season is finally here. Louisville will kick off the season under the lights and in primetime, heading on down to Atlanta, Ga. to square off with Ole Miss in the annual Chick-Fil-A Kickoff Game. Louisville is coming off of a season in which they...
Louisville, KYPosted by
LouisvilleReport

Louisville Preparing for Fast Pace of Ole Miss

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The 2021 season is now less than a week away for the Louisville football program, and they certainly have their work cut out for them right out of the gates. Instead of facing a team that would get them warmed up for the rest of the season, they are squaring off against someone who will put their conditioning and mental fortitude to the test.
Louisville, KYPosted by
LouisvilleReport

Louisville HC Scott Satterfield Previews Ole Miss

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The long offseason is finally over, and game week for the Louisville football program is here. The Cardinals are now preparing to take the gridiron for their season opener against the Ole Miss Rebels as part of the Chick-FIl-A Kickoff Game in Atlanta, Ga. Kickoff is scheduled for Monday, Sept. 6 at 8:00 p.m. on ESPN.
Louisville, KYPosted by
LouisvilleReport

Depth Charts: Louisville vs. Ole Miss

ATLANTA - The long offseason is finally over, and the 2021 college football season is finally here. Louisville will begin their season away from Cardinal Stadium, squaring off against Ole Miss in the Chick-Fil-A Kickoff Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. Kickoff is set for Monday, Sept. 6 at 8:00 p.m. EST on ESPN.
Louisville, KYPosted by
LouisvilleReport

Does Chris Mack's Punishment Fit Dino Gaudio's Crime?

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - It was quite the busy Friday surrounding the Louisville men's basketball program. Former assistant coach Dino Gaudio, who had pled guilty to a single count of "interstate communication with intent to extort", was sentenced to one year of probation and a $10,000 fine. Considering the felony charge carried a maximum penalty of two years in prison, Gaudio's plea deal certainly paid off for him.

