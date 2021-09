Heston Tole is the pitcher I'm most interested in. The command of the zone with all his pitches I believe he'll be a great starting pitcher for us but we'll see what they do. Man.... I'll have to have ricepig check my facts because it might have been Lanzilli at 1B. Heck, might have been both rotating through. I thought I saw Jace there but I was moving around so much I didn't get a great look. I probably won't have an in depth look for today's scrimmage (6:30 pm) because depending on what the wife/family want to do tonight for the football game tomorrow. Won't be at the baseball practice on Saturday due to the football game.... unless it's late.