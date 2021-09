A Chinese Embassy statement in Washington, D.C. has refuted the latest Biden Administration COVID Origins Report. "The origin-tracing is a matter of science; it should and can only be left to scientists, not intelligence experts. There has been no lack of 'masterpieces' by the US intelligence community. The assertion of lack of transparency on the part of China is only an excuse for its politicizing and stigmatizing campaign. Since the outbreak of COVID-19, China has taken an open, transparent, and responsible attitude, and listed the release of genome sequencing of the virus besides Wuhan authorities releasing the first suspected cases on December 27, 2019."